Malta-flagged carrier hit by missile in Red Sea as Houthi attacks continue

Though no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, suspicion immediately fell on Yemen's Houthi rebels

The Zografia had been heading north to the Suez Canal when it was attacked, the Greek Shipping and Island Policy Ministry said

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

A Malta-flagged bulk carrier sustained damage from a missile fired at it in the Red Sea on Tuesday, Greek officials said.
Though no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, suspicion immediately fell on Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The Zografia had been heading north to the Suez Canal when it was attacked, the Greek Shipping and Island Policy Ministry said.
The ship had no cargo on board and sustained only material damage, the ministry said. The crew includes 20 Ukrainians, three Filipinos and one Georgian.
Satellite-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Zografia still moving after the attack. The Zografia is managed by a Greek firm.
The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations earlier acknowledged an attack in the vicinity of the Zografia.

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

