Emmy Awards: Succession wins best drama, Netflix's Beef best limited series

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: HBO's Succession bagged the awards for best drama series, best actor and actress, hauling a total of six awards, which was a tie with FX's The Bear

The Emmy Awards show faced a four-month delay due to Hollywood's writers' and actors' strikes, which began in May 2023. (Photo: Instagram/@televisionacad)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: HBO's Succession and FX's The Bear won big at the much-delayed 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday, securing the honour for the best drama and comedy series, respectively. Both shows, dominating the charts, ended in a tie, each bagging six awards, including the lead actor accolades in their respective categories.

Which awards did Succession get at Emmys

Succession won the top prize for its fourth and final season this year. Kieran Culkin won the best actor in a drama series for Succession, while Jeremy Allen White of The Bear won best actor for a comedy title. The HBO drama, which ended in May 2023, also bagged awards for best supporting actor and best writing.
While Succession's lead actress Sarah Snook also bagged the honour in her category, the same for comedy was awarded to Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary. Notably, Brunson became the first Black woman to win the award in more than four decades.

Netflix show Beef wins 'best limited series' award

Popular Netflix show Beef won best limited series, while the show's Steven Yeun won the award for lead actor in a limited series or movie. Beef's actress Ali Wong won the Best Actress award in the category.

American drama series Better Call Saul saw the most losses at the awards show and ended up as the most snubbed series of all time.

Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso also failed to make a mark this time. The show had won awards during its first two seasons but remained ignored for its third season due to poor critics' reviews.

Why were Emmy Awards delayed this time

Notably, the awards show faced a four-month delay due to Hollywood's writers' and actors' strikes, which began in May 2023. The 148-day-long strike over working conditions and pay demands was called off on October 10 after the writers' association and the studios reached a tentative deal.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

