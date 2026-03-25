Marine premiums seen staying high despite Iran's Hormuz passage assurance

According to recent reports, Iran has told International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities. The ongoing war involving Iran has halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil as well as other key goods transiting through the region.

“Iran’s recent announcement is not likely to reduce marine war-risk premium rates, as there is a very high level of mistrust in the region, making the situation extremely uncertain and liable to reversal at any time. As a result, insurance companies have neither reduced nor significantly increased premiums at present,” said Gaurav Agarwal, head - marine specialities, Prudent Insurance Brokers.

He added that rates are elevated due to recent strikes and ongoing tensions. The outlook suggests that insurance rates will remain high in the short term and are unlikely to decline unless there is sustained peace and a clear political resolution; even a single renewed attack could push premiums higher again.

Experts said that the region is considered high-risk, along with the Red Sea and Black Sea, due to ongoing tensions, and insurers are expected to remain cautious, maintaining elevated premiums unless stability is consistently demonstrated over time. Brokers also said that war cover rates for marine cargo remain at around 0.50 per cent after the tensions, while marine hull cover carries an additional premium of around 5–7.5 per cent.

After the start of the war, several reinsurers have either issued notices of cancellation or increased premiums for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, classifying it as a high-risk zone, and several shipping companies have halted their transit through the route.

“Merely the announcement is not likely to reduce rates for marine war cover due to persistent uncertainty in the region and the possibility of reversal at any time. As a result, premiums continue to remain higher and are unlikely to reduce immediately,” another insurance broker said.

The person also explained that these areas did not have war cover since 2022, and vessels and cargo travelling through the region had to take additional war cover of around 0.25 per cent, which since the war has increased to between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent. In addition, although reinsurers have capacity in the segment, they are offering cover at much higher rates for cargo travelling through the region. As a result, several vessels are parking near ports in Oman and carrying goods through land routes towards other Gulf countries.

Amid the trade disruptions, the Government of India has also launched a ₹497 crore relief package under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM). It also introduced the RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme to mitigate rising freight costs, insurance premiums, and maritime risks in the West Asia corridor. It targets shipments to around 18 countries in the Middle East region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Iran.