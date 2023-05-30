close

Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, announces film about Jesus Christ

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese met Pope Francis over the weekend and said he is inspired to make a film about Jesus

Press Trust of India Los Angeles
Pope Francis attends the Synod of Amazonian bishops at the Vatican, October 7, 2019 REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese met Pope Francis over the weekend and said he is inspired to make a film about Jesus.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the 80-year-old cinema icon and his wife Helen Morris met Pope Francis during a brief private audience at the Vatican on Saturday..

"I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I'm about to start making it," Scorsese said during the Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination conference at the Vatican.

The conference was organized by Jesuit publication La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University.

The filmmaker was visiting Italy after the premiere on his directorial venture "Killer of the Flower Moon" at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

