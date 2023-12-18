Sensex (    %)
                        
Masks return as Singapore sees Covid-19 uptick, rise in hospitalisations

Covid-19 cases: The Singapore government stated that the dominant strain causing these infections has been identified as JN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.86

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Singapore's health ministry advised the public to adopt mask usage in crowded places, particularly indoors, after the country saw a significant jump in Covid-19 cases In the first week of this month, between December 3 and December 9. Travellers were also asked to adopt precautions such as mask-wearing at airports and avoiding poorly ventilated, crowded areas. The number of infections in Singapore due to Covid-19 rose to 56,043.

Singapore's health ministry on Covid-19 cases
In its briefing on December 15, The Ministry of Health in Singapore stated that Covid-19 cases in the first week of December jumped to 56,043, compared to 32,035 in the previous week. The average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations increased to 350 from 225 the week before, and the average daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases rose to nine.

Jump in Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The Singapore government stated that the dominant strain causing these infections has been identified as JN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.86. "Based on the available international and local data, there is currently no clear indication that BA.2.86 or JN.1 are more transmissible or cause more severe disease than other circulating variants," officials said.

Measures taken by Singapore to tackle rise in Covid-19 cases

Singapore has implemented the following measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases:

1. The health ministry is working in tandem with public hospitals for contingency planning. This includes strengthening manpower capacity, deferring non-urgent elective procedures and reducing step-down facilities.

2. A second Covid-19 Treatment Facility (CTF) at Singapore EXPO Hall 10 has been opened.

3. Authorities have urged the public to stay at home if experiencing acute respiratory infection symptoms, wear masks, and minimise social interactions.

4. The health ministry is also spreading awareness about vaccination and its effectiveness in preventing severe illness.

5. The Singapore health ministry stated that starting from December 19, 2023, its website will provide daily information on Covid-19 case numbers. 

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests Vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

