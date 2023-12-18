Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been hospitalised in Pakistan's Karachi after being rumoured to be poisoned. According to reports, the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts has been kept under tight security at the hospital.

Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly hospitalised two days ago. However, there has been no confirmation from Pakistan officials about the matter.

Reports further said that Dawood Ibrahim is the only patient on the floor of the hospital where he has been admitted. Only senior authorities of the hospital and Dawood's close family members have access to the floor.

Indian authorities have often said they believe Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi's upmarket Clifton area. But, Pakistan, for decades, has denied sheltering the wanted underworld don and has denied his presence in their country.

In January 2023, his nephew Alishah Parkar informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Dawood Ibrahim had remarried in Pakistan and was living with his family in Karachi.

"Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh [married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad], Mehrin [married], and Maziya [unmarried], and one son Mohin Nawaz [married]," Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement.

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai bombings, in which more than 250 people were killed and over thousands were left injured. In 2003, the governments of India and the US had declared Dawood Ibrahim a "global terrorist".

Dawood Ibrahim and his infamous D-Company has established a special unit to strike terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities, including political leaders and businesspersons, NIA had said.

According to the 10th edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GIT), Dawood Ibrahim and his D-company still control several criminal activities in Mumbai, including trafficking drugs, arms, and counterfeiting.

The report also stated that the criminal outfit has close ties with global terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda.

(With agency input)