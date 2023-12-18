Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Several reports suggest that the fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was likely poisoned but there is no official confirmation on the same

dawood ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim (File photo)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been hospitalised in Pakistan's Karachi after being rumoured to be poisoned. According to reports, the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts has been kept under tight security at the hospital.

Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly hospitalised two days ago. However, there has been no confirmation from Pakistan officials about the matter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reports further said that Dawood Ibrahim is the only patient on the floor of the hospital where he has been admitted. Only senior authorities of the hospital and Dawood's close family members have access to the floor.

Indian authorities have often said they believe Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi's upmarket Clifton area. But, Pakistan, for decades, has denied sheltering the wanted underworld don and has denied his presence in their country.

In January 2023, his nephew Alishah Parkar informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Dawood Ibrahim had remarried in Pakistan and was living with his family in Karachi.

"Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh [married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad], Mehrin [married], and Maziya [unmarried], and one son Mohin Nawaz [married]," Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement.

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai bombings, in which more than 250 people were killed and over thousands were left injured. In 2003, the governments of India and the US had declared Dawood Ibrahim a "global terrorist".

Dawood Ibrahim and his infamous D-Company has established a special unit to strike terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities, including political leaders and businesspersons, NIA had said.

According to the 10th edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GIT), Dawood Ibrahim and his D-company still control several criminal activities in Mumbai, including trafficking drugs, arms, and counterfeiting. 

The report also stated that the criminal outfit has close ties with global terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda.

(With agency input)

Also Read

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

ICC CWC: Why did Ibrahim Zadran dedicate his award to refugees in Pakistan?

Titan tragedy: Pak billionaire's son was 'terrified' before trip, aunt says

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan is still mathematically in race for semis spot

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

National security trial opens in Hong Kong for activist publisher Jimmy Lai

Bhutan unveils Gelephu City project extending from India to SouthEast Asia

More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia: Officials

Car plows into vehicle in Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign HQ

Israel approves appointment of Reuven Azar as new Ambassador to India

Topics : Dawood Ibrahim Pakistan terrorist BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon