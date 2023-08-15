Occupancy surge, pharmacy profitability key triggers for Apollo Hospitals

The June quarter results of the country’s largest listed healthcare services provider, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (Apollo) were in line with street estimates on the operational front. Net profit estimates however missed expectations due to higher interest and tax outgo.

The revenue performance of the core hospital segment was robust, registering a 13 per cent increase over the year-ago quarter aided by volume growth 6 per cent, price and case mix improvement of 7 per cent. Average revenue per operating bed or ARPOB was up 11 per cent. The company expects this metric to grow by 7-8 per cent annually le