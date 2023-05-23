close

Meet GiGi- The teddy bear sent to space on SpaceX's chartered flight

Along with the other four astronauts, the GiGi teddy bear was sent to the space station by Axiom Space's Ax-2 Mission

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Axiom Space mission-2

Axiom Space mission-2

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
To encourage children to pursue a career in science, a teddy bear has been sent to the International Space Station. Together with the other four astronauts, Axiom Space's Ax-2 Mission has sent GiGi teddy bear to the space station.
The fluffy, light-brown teddy bear was flown to the space station by Axiom Space which built a Bear Workshop to encourage children to learn about space and consider careers in engineering, science, technology, and mathematics. GiGi joined the Axiom 2 Mission crew as they launched to space from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Florida on Sunday.

In order to carry on the tradition of incorporating a zero-gravity indicator into the spacecraft, GiGi has been sent into space. The teddy bear has additionally been placed on the spacesuit.

Axiom Space mission-2: Detailed Overview

Axiom Space is responsible for organizing the second private mission to the International Space Station. Aside from GiGi's teddy bear, four people have arrived at the space station. Two astronauts from Saudi Arabia joined the mission for the first time. 

Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher is the first Saudi lady to journey into space, and professional fighter pilot, Al-Qarni is the second Saudi Arabian to go to space. The group likewise has Peggy Whitson, a previous NASA astronaut and John Shoffner, a commercila astronaut.
The second Axiom Space mission, Ax-2, is a collaboration with NASA, which holds the key to the ISS. The trips can be had millions of dollars through the private space company.

In April 2022, as part of Ax-1, the businessman and former astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria was sent into orbit for 17 days. This was the company's first private mission to the ISS. This time, the astronauts will remain in the space station for more than ten days and are likely to return by the end of May.
First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

