Meet GiGi- The teddy bear sent to space on SpaceX's chartered flight



The fluffy, light-brown teddy bear was flown to the space station by Axiom Space which built a Bear Workshop to encourage children to learn about space and consider careers in engineering, science, technology, and mathematics. GiGi joined the Axiom 2 Mission crew as they launched to space from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Florida on Sunday. To encourage children to pursue a career in science, a teddy bear has been sent to the International Space Station. Together with the other four astronauts, Axiom Space's Ax-2 Mission has sent GiGi teddy bear to the space station.





Axiom Space mission-2: Detailed Overview Axiom Space is responsible for organizing the second private mission to the International Space Station. Aside from GiGi's teddy bear, four people have arrived at the space station. Two astronauts from Saudi Arabia joined the mission for the first time. In order to carry on the tradition of incorporating a zero-gravity indicator into the spacecraft, GiGi has been sent into space. The teddy bear has additionally been placed on the spacesuit.



The second Axiom Space mission, Ax-2, is a collaboration with NASA, which holds the key to the ISS. The trips can be had millions of dollars through the private space company. Rayyanah Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher is the first Saudi lady to journey into space, and professional fighter pilot, Al-Qarni is the second Saudi Arabian to go to space. The group likewise has Peggy Whitson, a previous NASA astronaut and John Shoffner, a commercila astronaut.

Also Read US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration Nasa-Isro satellite gets 'auspicious' send-off before moving to India Indian-origin engineer to lead NASA's latest Moon to Mars Programme Nasa announces crew for lunar mission Artemis II to be launched in Nov SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch India-Australia relationship based on mutual trust and respect: PM Modi It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan gets interim bail in eight cases until June 8 Likely to withdraw from collective security deal: Armenia PM Pashinyan

In April 2022, as part of Ax-1, the businessman and former astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria was sent into orbit for 17 days. This was the company's first private mission to the ISS. This time, the astronauts will remain in the space station for more than ten days and are likely to return by the end of May.

