close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City

Primary and secondary businesses that are strategically important to the Port City have been identified, according to Gunawardena

IANS Colombo
Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka PM

Ranil Wickremesinghe

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan cabinet has approved a proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to grant incentives to businesses with strategic importance that will commence operation at the Colombo Port City, a spokesman said here on Tuesday.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters that the Port City is an important part of the island nation's attempts to attract foreign investment, which is crucial to stabilising and modernizing the economy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, the Port City will comprise five precincts including the Financial District, Central Park Living, Island Living, the Marina and the International Island.

Primary and secondary businesses that are strategically important to the Port City have been identified, according to Gunawardena.

Colombo International Financial City is a special economic zone and International Financial Centre which is currently under construction on reclaimed land adjacent to the Galle Face Green.

The land reclamation work had been completed as of January 2018.

Also Read

Sri Lankan police quiz Gotabaya Rajapaksa over president's house cash

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, Sri Lanka Prez assures to fully implement 13A

India is Sri Lanka's biggest friend in time of crisis, says Sri Lanka PM

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan gets interim bail in eight cases until June 8

Likely to withdraw from collective security deal: Armenia PM Pashinyan

Microsoft's healthcare AI arm Nuance Communications plans to cut jobs

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for record 28th time

No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

The project is part of China's Belt and Road initiative.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka Colombo Port City tax incentive Ranil Wickramasinghe

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 20% to Rs 751 crore

ashok leyland, automobile, CV, COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
1 min read

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

AI platform Builder raises over $250 mn led by QIA in Series D funding

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka PM
1 min read

Varroc Engineering swings to profit on strong demand in March quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

Meta hit with record $1.3-billion fine in EU over US data transfers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

LIVE: India is a 'bright spot' in global economy, PM Modi says in Sydney

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon