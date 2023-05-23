close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

China not attending the G20 meeting in Srinagar does not make any difference and it is their loss, not India's, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China not attending the G20 meeting in Srinagar does not make any difference and it is their loss, not India's, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Delegates of all G20 countries, barring China, arrived in Srinagar on Monday to attend the third G20 tourism working group meeting.

"That (China not attending the meeting) does not make any difference. China not coming is China's loss, not India's," Singh told PTI on the sidelines of the G20 meet here.

Asked if Beijing's abstention was linked to the eastern Ladakh border standoff, Singh said the Ministry of External Affairs will take a call on that.

On holding the G20 event in Kashmir, Singh said different venues will give an idea to the delegates about the places they visit.

"We are not a small, homogeneous nation like some countries in Europe. We are a diverse country," the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office added.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

JK villagers to get rifles, Shah meets BJP leaders over Jammu attacks

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Mahindra XUV700 fire: Company alleges tampering with original wiring

India poised to be at forefront of digital innovation: US Ambassador

Delhi HC sets aside mayor's decision for re-elect MCD standing committee

I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon: Man who tweeted warning message arrested

Delhi to get relief from heatwave for next 4 days, light rain expected: IMD

Asked about Pakistani propaganda on Kashmir, the minister said the common people have moved on.

"What is most important is that the common man has moved on. If you talked to a man on streets in Srinagar, he may not talk freely. But with decisive action against terror, the veil of fear is being lifted," he added.

A day earlier, Singh said Kashmir has undergone a change and "common people on the streets of Srinagar want to move on. They have lost two generations (due to militancy).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 Jitendra Singh China

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

AI platform Builder raises over $250 mn led by QIA in Series D funding

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka PM
1 min read

Varroc Engineering swings to profit on strong demand in March quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Coal India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon