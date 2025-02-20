Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meta CEO Zuckerberg lobbies US senators on AI, seeks to muster influence

Meta CEO Zuckerberg lobbies US senators on AI, seeks to muster influence

Zuckerberg met with senators one day after his personal charity announced it was ending diversity, equity and inclusion programmes

Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg and Meta’s lobbyists have been urging lawmakers to push back against European Union regulations on large multinational tech companies | file image

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Emily Birnbaum 
Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg went to the US Capitol Wednesday to lobby senators on artificial intelligence, seeking to muster his influence after standing with Donald Trump at his inauguration and nodding to the new Republican congressional majority’s social agenda. 
Zuckerberg met with senators one day after his personal charity announced it was ending diversity, equity and inclusion programmes. He shut down some of Meta’s diversity efforts days before Trump took office last month. Eliminating DEI initiatives has been a priority for the Trump administration and many Republican lawmakers.  
 
Meta has made AI a pillar of the company’s focus and investment. It is building several AI-powered products, including smartglasses and other headsets, and has earmarked as much as $65 billion in spending this year that will largely go toward AI-related investments. Having a voice in any potential AI regulation is important to Zuckerberg as the company competes globally on AI technology.
 
 
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone would only describe the CEO’s conversations in general terms and declined to identify which senators Zuckerberg met.

Also Read

Meta

Meta to build a 50,000 km undersea cable spanning five continents

Mark Zuckerberg

I was nearly sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan: Mark Zuckerberg

Meta

Meta starts eliminating jobs in shift to find AI talent to dominate race

Meta

Meta adds $235 bn of value in winning streak as investors cheer AI bets

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg frustrated over internal leaks, Meta warns employees

 
“He is on the Hill talking with members about issues including AI and American tech leadership,” Stone said.
 
Zuckerberg and Meta’s lobbyists have been urging lawmakers to push back against European Union regulations on large multinational tech companies. That includes the Digital Services Act, which punishes social media companies for hosting harmful speech and misinformation. 
 
Zuckerberg has derided the law as censorship, echoing a conservative talking point. In a video, he pledged to work with Trump to “push back on governments going after American companies and pushing to censor more.”  
 
Meta’s global policy chief, Joel Kaplan, last weekend told the Munich Security Conference that Meta is asking for the White House’s support as the company faces a regulatory crackdown in Europe. 
 
“When companies are treated differently in a way that is discriminatory against them, then that should be highlighted to that company’s home government. So I think we will do that with President Trump,” Joel Kaplan said during the conference on Feb. 16. 
 

More From This Section

Nasa, NASA

Nasa working to exempt probationary employees from government-wide layoffs

Boeing, Air force one, US aircraft

Prez Trump vents at Boeing, suggests 'different route' for Air Force One

illegal immigrants, migrants

Trump to sign order to block federal funds for undocumented migrants

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump eyes giving taxpayers cut of DOGE savings amid uproar

United Nations

World Day of Social Justice 2025: Date, theme, history and significance

Topics : Artificial intelligence Donald Trump Mark Zuckerberg US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVERekha Gupta Delhi New CMDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon