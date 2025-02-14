Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Meta to build a 50,000 km undersea cable spanning five continents

Meta to build a 50,000 km undersea cable spanning five continents

The addition of Meta's undersea cable will make it the 18th project with a landing station in India

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Social media conglomerate Meta will build a 50,000 km undersea cable spanning five continents, connecting India and the United States, the two countries said in a joint statement.
 
Meta will make a “multi-billion, multi-year investment” in the undersea cable project and start work on it this year, the joint statement read.
 
"India intends to invest in maintenance, repair, and financing of undersea cables in the Indian Ocean, using trusted vendors," the two countries said.
 
The addition of Meta’s undersea cable will make it the 18th project with a landing station in India. According to TRAI data, the country hosts around 17 international subsea cables across 17 district landing stations.
 
 
The total lit capacity and active capacity of these cables stood at 180 terabits per second (TBPS) and 132 TBPS, respectively, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti had said at an event earlier this year.

Apart from these, two new cable systems—India Asia Xpress (IAX) and India Europe Xpress (IEX)—collectively spanning more than 15,000 km, are owned by Reliance Jio and are scheduled to go live by the end of 2025.
 
According to reports, the IAX cable system is expected to connect Chennai and Mumbai, the two major landing stations in India, to Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.
 
On the other hand, the IEX cable system is likely to connect France, Greece, Saudi Arabia, and several other countries in the Middle East, West Asia, and East Africa.
   

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

