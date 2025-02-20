Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Prez Trump vents at Boeing, suggests 'different route' for Air Force One

Prez Trump vents at Boeing, suggests 'different route' for Air Force One

Trump was personally involved in negotiations with Boeing for new versions of the planes - which have been in service for three decades - during his first term

Boeing, Air force one, US aircraft

Over the weekend, Trump took time to tour a Boeing 747 plane parked at Palm Beach International Airport that registration data showed had been previously owned by the Qatari royal family | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Hadriana Lowenkron
  President Donald Trump said he “may have to go a different route” after repeated delays have prevented Boeing Co. from delivering the next generation of planes to serve as Air Force One. 
“They can never finish the damn thing,” Trump said Wednesday evening during a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in Miami. “I’m getting two of them, actually. But we may have to go a different route, because it’s taken them a long time.”
 
Trump was personally involved in negotiations with Boeing for new versions of the planes - which have been in service for three decades — during his first term, and the Air Force has already committed to paying Boeing $3.5 billion toward the project.
 
 
Yet the effort has been beset by delays. The first of the 747s should have been ready to ferry Trump at the start of his second term, but Boeing has struggled with the technical complications of retrofitting two existing aircraft, as well as parts shortages and worker turnover. To bring the project in at a lower cost, the Trump White House agreed to drop some features, like the capacity to refuel the four-engine jumbo in mid-air. 

Also Read

illegal immigrants, migrants

Trump to sign order to block federal funds for undocumented migrants

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

WATCH: Trump claims USAID funding in India was to get someone else elected

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump eyes giving taxpayers cut of DOGE savings amid uproar

share market stock market trading

Stock Markets Today, Feb 20: Fed minutes, Nifty weekly F&O, Tariffs; IPOs

Donald Trump, Trump

Senate GOP budget bill back on track after Trump threw it into turmoil

 
Over the weekend, Trump took time to tour a Boeing 747 plane parked at Palm Beach International Airport that registration data showed had been previously owned by the Qatari royal family. 
 
The New York Times reported Wednesday that aides had discussed whether a luxury jet could be acquired and refitted while Boeing continued construction. But doing so would likely mean sacrificing significant communications and security measures.
 
Boeing shares fell as much as 1.7 per cent after the Times report earlier Wednesday.
 

More From This Section

United Nations

World Day of Social Justice 2025: Date, theme, history and significance

Polio

UNICEF, WHO to continue mass polio vaccination campaign in Gaza Strip

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

Two dead after small plane midair collision in Arizona, say authorities

bird flu in west bengal

US agriculture dept tries to rehire fired workers tied to bird flu response

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Hundreds of current, ex-federal employees rally against firing of workers

Topics : Donald Trump US Air Force One Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVERekha Gupta Delhi New CMDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon