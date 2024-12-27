Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 10:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mexico tests app allowing migrants to send alert if detained in US

Mexico tests app allowing migrants to send alert if detained in US

The app has been rolled out for small-scale testing and appears to be working very well, said Juan Ramn de la Fuente, Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs

Mexico US, US-Mexico flag

The move is in response to President-elect Donald Trump's threats to carry out mass deportations after he takes office on January 20. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Mexico City
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mexico is developing a cellphone app that will allow migrants to warn relatives and local consulates if they think they are about to be detained by the US immigration department, a senior official said Friday.

The move is in response to President-elect Donald Trump's threats to carry out mass deportations after he takes office on January 20.

The app has been rolled out for small-scale testing and appears to be working very well, said Juan Ramn de la Fuente, Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs.

He said the app would allow users to press a tab that would send an alert notification to previously chosen relatives and the nearest Mexican consulate. De la Fuente described it as a sort of panic button.

 

In case you find yourself in a situation where detention is imminent, you push the alert button, and that sends a signal to the nearest consulate, he said.

Also Read

California Governor Gavin newsom

California governor promotes trade with Mexico after Trump's tariff threats

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexican President Sheinbaum confident of averting tariff war with US

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexico hints at retaliation to Donald Trump's threats of 25% tariffs

Mexico US, US-Mexico flag

Mexico officials warn about Trump's tariff impact on US companies

Illegal border crossings make Arizona voters okay state-level enforcement

Illegal border crossings make Arizona voters okay state-level enforcement

US authorities are obliged to give notice to home-country consulates when a foreign citizen is detained. Mexico says it has beefed up consular staff and legal aid to help migrants in the legal process related to deportation.

De la Fuente expects the app to be rolled out in January. He didn't say whether the app has a de-activation tab that would allow someone to rescind an alert if they weren't really detained.

The government says it has also set up a call centre staffed 24 hours a day to answer migrants' questions.

The Mexican government estimates there are 11.5 million migrants with some form of legal residency in the United States, and 4.8 million without legal residency or proper documents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel-Hezbollah, Israel war

Israeli soldiers burn hospital in North Gaza after removing staff, patients

US flag, US, united states

US goods trade gap widens to $102.9 bn in November on rebound in imports

Bank of America logo, Bank of America

HomeStreet Bank offloads $990 mn multifamily loans to BofA in profit push

Azerbaijan

Ukrainian attack was underway before Azerbaijani plane crash, says Russia

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Russian cities after plane crash

Topics : US mexico Mexico Migrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon