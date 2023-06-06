close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft to pay $20 mn to settle US charges of 'illegal' children's data

Microsoft policy was to hold that data no longer than 14 days in order to allow players to pick up account creation where they left off if they were interrupted

AP San Francisco
Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected and retained the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console.

The agency charged that Microsoft gathered the data without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, and that it also illegally held onto the data. Those actions violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, the FTC stated.

In a blog post, Microsoft corporate vice president for Xbox Dave McCarthy outlined additional steps the company is now taking to improve its age verification systems and to ensure that parents are involved in the creation of child accounts for the service. These mostly concern efforts to improve age verification technology and to educate children and parents about privacy issues.

McCarthy also said the company had identified and fixed a technical glitch that failed to delete child accounts in cases where the account creation process never finished. Microsoft policy was to hold that data no longer than 14 days in order to allow players to pick up account creation where they left off if they were interrupted.

The settlement must be approved by a federal court before it can go into effect, the FTC said.

Also Read

Microsoft brings 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders

Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' likely to be launched in early May 2023

Microsoft expands Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to 6 more countries

Microsoft plans to raise Xbox first-party game prices by $10 in 2023

Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022 for gamers: Details here

Ukraine starts counteroffensive actions in some areas against Russia

We do it professionally: US calls Chinese interceptions 'unprofessional'

Latest LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Russian arms for India not in German interests: Germany Defence Minister

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Microsoft Data breach United States

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft to pay $20 mn to settle US charges of 'illegal' children's data

Microsoft
2 min read

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,330

Gold
2 min read

Russian arms for India not in German interests: Germany Defence Minister

Germany
4 min read

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House

India flag
2 min read

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
5 min read

Most Popular

India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

India USA flags
5 min read

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

Image
1 min read

'Urgency' among world leaders to contain AI risks: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
1 min read

In shadow of migrant deaths: Qatar minister to head UN labour conference

workers, labours
2 min read

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon