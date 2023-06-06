Latest LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

close

LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Golden Temple

Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar oberserved the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The security in Amritsar has been beefed up by the deployment of Central forces. Operation Bluestar was launched between June 1-6, 1984, by Indian Army to remove the separatists who were hidden inside the Golden Temple.   ...Read More

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

