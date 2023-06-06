close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russian arms for India not in German interests: Germany Defence Minister

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in early 2022, India has relied on Russia for its defence needs and has also become a significant customer of discounted Russian crude oil

ANI Europe
Germany

Photo: Unsplash

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's continuing dependence on Russian weapons is not in Germany's interest, said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Monday during a visit to the region to strengthen defence relations, German News Agency Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

Deutsche Welle (DW) is Germany's international broadcaster.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in early 2022, India has relied on Russia for its defence needs and has also become a significant customer of discounted Russian crude oil.

"It is not up to Germany to change that on our own," Pistorius said in an exclusive interview with DW's top political correspondent Nina Haase in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pistorius was in Jakarta ahead of a four-day trip to India, where he will be accompanied by members of Germany's defence sector.

"This is an issue we have to solve jointly with other partners. But of course, we can't have an interest in the long run that India is so dependent on Russia's delivery of weapons or other materials," he added.

Also Read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Global arms sales: Change is underway

India depends on Russian weapons, not in our interest: German defence min

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Germany says Russia set to expel German diplomats, teachers, cultural staff

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

Open to 'extremely important' dialogue with US on arms control: Russia

Biden praises Denmark for 'standing up' for Ukraine in war with Russia

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, affecting roughly 200 employees

"I want to send a signal that we are willing to support our partners, our reliable partners like Indonesia, like India," he said.

"And that includes, for example, the possibility of delivering submarines."

His visit to the area began on Sunday with the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest defence gathering.

"I came here because this region will be shaping the 21st century in regards to security, freedom of navigation [and] international economic challenges," Pistorius told DW.

"And therefore, the region is important not only for Germany but for Europe as a whole."

Germany's defence ties with Indonesia were another item on Pistorius' agenda during talks with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, however, there were no immediate promises to deliver new weapons.

He said Germany will reconsider its export controls to support the defence capacity of "reliable partners" in the region.

"If we think seriously of engaging in that region, if we think seriously about de-risking and not decoupling, if we think seriously about what is necessary to be a serious and reliable partner in that region, then this must include the willingness to discuss how we can support our partners -- our old partners, our new partners -- in that region," DW quoted him as saying.

Pistorius said he can "absolutely understand" Indonesia's desire to procure new fighter jets.

"The decisions for that are comprehensively prepared in a very positive way, I think," he told DW.

"But the decision hasn't been made yet and I expect it in the near future."

As tensions rise between the United States in China in the region, particularly in the Taiwan Strait, Pistorius said it is in both countries' interest to negotiate rather than trade accusations.

"I think we experienced in Shangri-La was something like shadowboxing," he said.

"Anyway, I think both of them should be, and ought to be, very interested in coming back to the table to negotiate and to keep in touch with each other, because otherwise the space for misunderstandings and the risk for escalations will even increase."

"Both of them know that, and therefore I'm quite sure they will get back to the table."

Germany deployed its first warship to the Indo-Pacific region, the frigate Bayern, in 2021 and is set to send another ship to the region next year.

Pistorius told DW that a decision has not yet been made as to whether this new ship will conduct navigation missions in the Taiwan Strait.

Pistorius' trip to Asia comes amid domestic scrutiny of Germany's arms deliveries to Ukraine.

He said Ukraine is allowed under international law to attack Russia out of self-defense, but added that Germany has always stressed it does not want German tanks or other weapons to be used within Russia's borders.

Pistorius said he has not received any signals from Kyiv that it would go against Germany's wishes in this respect.

"I trust in our Ukrainian partners absolutely," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Germany India Russia defence sector

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House

India flag
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 6: Adani Group, SBI, Maruti, HUL, Sejal Glass

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
4 min read

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
5 min read

Biden praises Denmark for 'standing up' for Ukraine in war with Russia

US President Joe Biden with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
6 min read

Himachal to frame policy to find alternatives to plastic: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: FIR against unknown people in connection with Odisha train mishap

Odisha train crash
4 min read

India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

India USA flags
5 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

Image
1 min read

GM to invest $1 bn in Flint plants to boost heavy-duty truck production

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon