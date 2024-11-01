Business Standard
Middle East: Israel pounds Beirut suburb Dahiyeh with airstrikes overnight

In recent days, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon

BEIRUT Israel's air force resumed airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb, destroying buildings in several neighbourhoods, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Friday. There was no immediate word on casualties. Photo: Reuters

Israel's air force pounded Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh overnight, destroying dozens of buildings in several neighbourhoods, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Friday.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Recently, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon.

International mediators are ramping up efforts to halt the wars in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, circulating new proposals to wind down the regional conflict.

Lebanon's Heath Ministry said more than 2,800 people have been killed and 13,000 wounded since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets almost daily into Israel, drawing retaliation.

 

The death toll from more than a year of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has passed 43,000, Palestinian officials reported this week, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The war began after Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people mostly civilians and abducting 250 others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lebanon Israel-Palestine Middle East

Nov 01 2024

