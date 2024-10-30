Business Standard
Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem - the new face of Hezbollah after Nasrallah?

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant labels Sheikh Naim Qassem's appointment a 'temporary' measure while predicting his term would not last

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Sheikh Naim Qassem’s promotion to the leadership position comes after more than three decades as a senior Hezbollah official. | Photo Credit: X

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Designated terrorist group Hezbollah announced the election of Sheikh Naim Qassem, a long-standing figure within the Iran-backed group, as its new leader on Tuesday (October 29). Qassem, who previously served as Hezbollah’s deputy leader, assumes this role following the recent death of secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli attack on southern Beirut.
 
Naim Qassem’s promotion to the leadership position comes after more than three decades as a senior Hezbollah official. Earlier, in an October 8 address from an undisclosed location, Qassem had spoken about the continuing conflict with Israel, describing it as a “war about who cries first” and affirming that Hezbollah will not be the first to yield. He acknowledged Hezbollah had endured “painful blows” from Israeli forces but assured supporters that the group’s capabilities remain strong.
 
 
However, in a notable shift, Qassem has now expressed support for efforts by Hezbollah ally and Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri to negotiate a ceasefire. This marks a departure from his previous stance, which insisted that a ceasefire in Gaza was a precondition for halting Hezbollah’s hostilities with Israel.
 
Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem?
 
Born in Beirut in 1953 and originally from the border village of Kfar Fila, Qassem began his political journey with the Shi’ite Amal Movement before joining Hezbollah after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Qassem was appointed as Hezbollah’s deputy chief in 1991 by then-leader Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed in an Israeli strike the following year. He remained in this role throughout Nasrallah’s tenure, becoming one of Hezbollah’s prominent spokespeople, particularly during the group's confrontations with Israel.
 
In addition to his political role, Qassem authored a book in 2005 detailing insights into Hezbollah’s operations and ideology. Distinct from Nasrallah, Qassem is recognisable by his white turban, symbolising a non-descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, while Nasrallah and other prominent figures in Hezbollah wear black turbans, indicating their lineage.

Temporary appointment: Israel
 
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant reacted to Qassem’s appointment, labelling it a ‘temporary’ measure and predicting Qassem’s term would not last. 
 
 
Posting on social media platform X, Gallant commented, “Temporary appointment. Not for long,” accompanied by a photo of Qassem. In a Hebrew post, Gallant added that the “countdown has begun,” suggesting further targeting of Hezbollah’s senior leadership.
 
Hezbollah & Hamas leaders assassinated since Oct 7 attack 
 
Since the conflict between Israel and Palestine reignited after the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has killed several senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. Among them are:
 
Hassan Nasrallah: The late Hezbollah secretary-general led the group through multiple conflicts with Israel, building it into a significant military force with regional influence.
 
Yahya Sinwar: Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Known for his strong opposition to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, Sinwar was a dedicated adherent to Hamas’s Islamist principles.
 
Ali Karaki: A top commander killed alongside Nasrallah, Karaki was part of a strike targeting a Hezbollah bunker that reportedly killed over 20 militants.
 
Fatah Sharif: On September 30, 2024, the Israeli military reported that its forces had ‘eliminated’ Hamas leader Sharif in Lebanon, as part of its ongoing operations targeting Iran-backed militant groups in the region.
 
Nabil Kaouk: Deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, killed in an airstrike on September 28.
 
Mohammed Srur: Head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, Srur led operations deploying drones into Israeli territory, which bypassed Israel’s primary missile defences.
 
Ibrahim Qubaisi: Responsible for Hezbollah’s missile unit, Qubaisi orchestrated several significant attacks, including a notorious 2000 border incident involving Israeli soldiers.
 
Ibrahim Aqil: Hezbollah’s operations commander, with a $7 million US bounty, Aqil was killed in an Israeli strike on September 20.
 
Fuad Shukr: A top Hezbollah commander, Shukr was among the founding members of Hezbollah, killed in July during an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.
 
Mohammed Nasser: Another senior figure, Nasser was reportedly in charge of Hezbollah’s operations along Lebanon’s southern border and was killed in July.
 
Taleb Abdallah: A field commander overseeing Hezbollah’s operations in central southern Lebanon, Abdallah was killed by an Israeli airstrike on June 12.

