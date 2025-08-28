'Nuke India, Kill Trump': Chilling message on Minneapolis shooter's gun

The 23-year-old shooter who opened fire on school children in Minneapolis had ‘nuke India’, ‘kill Donald Trump’ written on his guns, media reports said.
The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, used three weapons – a rifle, a pistol, and a shotgun. He fired dozens of rounds at the church at the Annunciation Catholic School, killing two students and injuring 17 others.
Westman was later found dead in the parking lot, which the officers believed was a self-inflicted gunshot.
According to a report in the Associated Press, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible.” He added that the two children who died were 8 and 10 years old.
According to an NDTV report, two videos were posted on Westman’s YouTube channel, titled ‘Robin W’, before the channel was taken down. In one of the videos, which was about 10 minutes long, Westman showed a cache of weapons, loaded magazines, and ammunition.
Messages like ‘Nuke India’, ‘Kill Donald Trump’, ‘Kill Trump now’, ‘Israel must fall’, and ‘Burn Israel’ were written on the magazines.
Names of the previous school shooters were also written on a magazine, and some of the messages were written in Cyrillic. In the video, the person is also seen holding a smaller firearm and said, “This one is for me. In case I need it.”
The 10-minute-long video also had a letter written for the person’s family, apologising for what the shooting will mean for them.
Confirming the authenticity of the video, Kristi Noem, US Homeland Secretary, said, “We have confirmation that the shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN was a 23-year-old man, claiming to be transgender. This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year. This deeply sick murderer scrawled the words ‘For the Children’ and ‘Where is your God?’ and ‘Kill Donald Trump’ on a rifle magazine.”
According to the media reports, Westman purchased the weapons legally and had no criminal history.