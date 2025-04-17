Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dallas school shooting: Accused opened fire in hall, injured 4 classmates

Dallas school shooting: Accused opened fire in hall, injured 4 classmates

The 17-year-old suspect was being held in Dallas County jail on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault mass shooting

Gun shooting, mass shooting

The shooting drew a large number of police and other law enforcement agents to the roughly 1,000-student campus. Photo: ANI

AP Dallas
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The student accused of injuring four in a shooting at a Dallas high school was let into the building through an unsecured door and then walked down a hallway toward a group of students, opening fire on them and then appearing to take a point-blank shot at one, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect was being held in Dallas County jail on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault mass shooting. He was taken into custody several hours after the shooting, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

Four male students were injured in the shooting and taken to hospitals, according to authorities. By Wednesday, two had been discharged and two remained hospitalized for observation but were expected to recover, the Dallas Fire-Recue Department said.

 

Three of those injured were between the ages of 15 to 18 and were shot, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A fourth person whose age was unknown had an injury that Dallas Fire-Rescue said could only be identified as a musculoskeletal injury to the lower body.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Wednesday that a fifth person a 14-year-old female was later taken to the hospital for anxiety-related symptoms. She had not been shot.

Also Read

Joe Biden

Students should only learn to read, write: Biden condemns school shooting

Gun, Bullet

15-year-old girl fatally shoots teacher, teenager at school in Wisconsin

global stocks

US-China trade tensions hit global stocks, push gold to record high

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump joins tariff talks with Japan as US seeks deals amid trade wars

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see up to 15% YoY jump in profit, flat NIM

The shooting drew a large number of police and other law enforcement agents to the roughly 1,000-student campus.

School surveillance camera footage showed that an unidentified student let the suspect in through an unsecured door prior to the shooting, according to the arrest warrant. The arrest warrant said that after spotting the group of students in the hallway, he displayed a firearm and began firing indiscriminately before approaching a student who was not able to run and walking toward that student and appearing to take a point-blank shot.

Christina Smith, assistant police chief for the Dallas Independent School District, said during a Tuesday news conference that she did not have any information on what led to the shooting.

Smith said the gun didn't come into the school during regular intake time. She said it was not a failure of our staff, of our protocols, or of the machinery that we have. But she said she could not elaborate on that.

Dallas school district officials did not immediately respond to an email or call from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Wednesday.

Stephanie Elizalde, the school district's superintendent, said at the Tuesday news conference that there would be no school at the high school for the rest of the week. But she added that counselors would be available to students.

The suspect's bond was set at USD 600,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

At the same school last April, one student shot another in the leg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US China flag, US-China flag

US imposes sanctions on Chinese refinery accused of buying Iranian oil

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump exempts 70 coal plants from Biden-era rule on toxic air pollution

WTO, World Trade Organization

Tariff pause eases trade slide, but strong downside risks persist: WTO

wall street, markets

Wall Street drops as Nvidia slumps on fresh US chip export curbs to China

US China flag, US-China flag

Oil up $1 as US imposes new sanctions on Chinese buyers of Iranian crude

Topics : US school shooting United States Student

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon