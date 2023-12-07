Sensex (-0.19%)
Moldova, Serbia volunteer to host UN climate talks 'COP29' next year

At this year's UN climate summit, countries, development institutions and businesses are pledging more money for everything from the energy transition to health care initiatives

COP28

Hosts the United Arab Emirates said more than $83 billion had been mobilized during the first five days of the event. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
It may be the day of rest at COP28 in Dubai, but Sustainable Switch has no time for sleep, not with all the deliberations still going on as delegates work towards a final agreement on fossil fuels and where next year's climate conference will be held.
 
Talks on who will take over from current COP28 host the United Arab Emirates hit an unprecedented deadlock, with countries in the eastern European region unable to agree on a candidate.
 
Moldova has now volunteered to preside over the talks, according to a letter from the country to other Eastern European nations, seen by Reuters. The tiny land-locked country, however, has not volunteered to host the massive event, sources familiar with the matter said.
 
The sources told Reuters that Serbia was considering putting itself forward for both hosting and running COP29 but had yet to make a formal bid.
 
The summit reopens in full on Friday, when organizers plan to focus their public events on topics relating to youth and children.

At this year's U.N. climate summit, countries, development institutions and businesses are pledging more money for everything from the energy transition to health care initiatives, technology investments, disaster relief and more.
 
Hosts the United Arab Emirates said more than $83 billion had been mobilized during the first five days of the event.

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

