EU's talks on AI rules stall after nearly 24 hours of negotiations

After nearly 24 straight hours of negotiations, European Union (EU) representatives remain divided over a plan to adopt what would become the most comprehensive regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the western world.



Negotiators from the European Parliament and 27 member countries will resume their discussion Friday morning, EU internal markets chief Thierry Breton said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), as they try to resolve deep splits over issues including biometric surveillance.



Negotiators made some progress, including on a provisional deal on generative AI tools — the kind capable of producing content on command. But it’s unclear whether the negotiators will be able to agree on a draft, said people familiar with the situation, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.



The contentious, around-the-clock meeting is arguably the most powerful example yet of the challenge that world leaders face in balancing the benefits of AI technologies with the need to firmly regulate them. It’s a dilemma that has divided world leaders and tech executives alike as generative tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard continue explode in popularity.



Talks began on Wednesday afternoon and dragged into Thursday as policymakers attempt to finalise the so-called AI Act before elections next year usher in new leadership that could stall efforts. Biometric surveillance became a significant sticking point on Thursday. While the parliament backed a complete ban on live facial scanning technology, EU countries have proposed a compromise that would allow for AI-powered cameras that identify people suspected of committing crimes and biometrically categorise people based on race, the people with knowledge of the discussions said. A deal is critical to clearing landmark AI policy that will — in the absence of any meaningful action by the US Congress — set the tone for the regulation of generative AI tools in the developed world. The act would make the EU the first government outside of Asia to put firm guardrails on the technology.



The EU has struggled to find a balance between the desire to promote and protect its own AI startups.



That has proven to be a key sticking point in negotiations, with some countries including France and Germany opposing rules that





Pressing efforts

> The AI Act would make the EU first government outside Asia to put guardrails on the technology > Negotiators reached a provisional deal on generative AI tools they said would unnecessarily handicap local companies. Even if a deal is reached on Thursday, technical details in the act would need to be hammered out in a series of follow-up meetings.

> Biometric surveillance became a significant sticking point

> The European Parliament backed a complete ban on live facial-scanning technology