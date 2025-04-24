Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Morgan Stanley looking to sell remaining $1.23 billion of X debt: Report

Morgan Stanley looking to sell remaining $1.23 billion of X debt: Report

The move would allow the investment bank to shed the debt tied to a deal that drew significant attention. Musk has dramatically reshaped the social media platform since taking control

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley and X did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Morgan Stanley is selling the last $1.23 billion of debt related to Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of social media platform Twitter, now called X, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. 
The bank is offering the debt in the form of a fixed-rate loan at an interest rate of 9.5% and a discounted price of 97.5 to 98 cents on the dollar, the person added. 
The move would allow the investment bank to shed the debt tied to a deal that drew significant attention. Musk has dramatically reshaped the social media platform since taking control. 
Besides Morgan Stanley, other lenders including Bank of America, Barclays and Mitsubishi UFJ had also participated in Musk's buyout, lending him a total of $13 billion.
 
 
Musk's close relationship to U.S. President Donald Trump and prospects of X's improving revenue allowed banks to offload almost all of the $13 billion they had been holding on their books for nearly two years. 

Also Read

Market strategy, stocks to buy and sell, brokerage recommendations

Where to invest as markets overcome tariff fears? Analysts weigh in

Citigroup

Citigroup Q1 results: Profit soars on 23% jump in stock trading revenue

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cuts December 2025 Sensex target by 12% to 82,000 levels

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley profits rise as market swings boost trading revenue

The imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on auto and auto parts will affect Japan and Korea the most

Brokerages analyse US tariffs impact on economies, sectors and markets

The acquisition was funded by a $6.5 billion secured term loan, a $500 million revolving credit facility, a $3 billion unsecured loan and $3 billion of secured loans. 
Morgan Stanley and X did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 
Bloomberg News reported the development earlier in the day. 
Last month, Musk said his AI company, xAI, had acquired X.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges Putin to 'STOP' after deadly Russian missile strikes Kyiv

Gaza airstrike, strike

West Asia latest: Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 28 people

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump trade war fuels business uncertainty, rising costs and profit cuts

diversity, equity, inclusion, jobs, US job data, US jobs, jobs in US

US weekly jobless claims increase moderately as layoffs remain low

South Korea flag

Are Chinese firms using 'Made in Korea' labels to bypass Trump tariffs?

Topics : Elon Musk Morgan Stanley Twitter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon