Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / West Asia latest: Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 28 people

West Asia latest: Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 28 people

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war over a month ago. It has sealed off Gaza's 2 million Palestinians from all food and other imports since the beginning of March

Gaza airstrike, strike

Image: ANI

AP Deir Al-Balah
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 28 people, mostly women and children, the territory's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war over a month ago. It has sealed off Gaza's 2 million Palestinians from all food and other imports since the beginning of March to pressure Hamas to release hostages.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 59 captives, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas.

 

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 hostages.

Most have since been released in ceasefire agreements or other deals. Israel's offensive has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants.

Also Read

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

We stand with India in times of need: Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson

Houthis Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels fire missile targeting northern Israel in rare strike

United Nations

UN to review impact of its agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza

India Israel, India-Israel

Israeli President urges India to boost ties on key geostrategic issues

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel admits 'professional error' in Gaza strike that killed 15 medics

Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Here's the latest:  Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day  A sombre siren wailed across the country for two minutes of silence at 10 am Thursday. Cars stopped along the highway and people paused in their daily errands as they stood in silence.

Yom Hashoah, the day Israel observes as a memorial for the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its allies in the Holocaust, is one of the most solemn dates on the country's calendar.

Official observances began after sundown on Wednesday with a ceremony at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. At the ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as the main lesson of the Holocaust".

On this Holocaust Day, I promise: The military pressure on Hamas will continue. We will destroy all its capabilities. We will return all our hostages. We will defeat Hamas, and we will prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Netanyahu said.

Israel's president Isaac Herzog is in Poland for the annual March of the Living in the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. He was joined by some 80 Holocaust survivors and 10 survivors of Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Far-right Israeli minister booed at Yale  Protesters booed and threw water bottles at Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was invited to speak at Yale University  The minister, who has been convicted eight times for offenses including racism and supporting a terrorist organisation, is in America on a week-long trip to meet with politicians, business leaders, and the Jewish community in the US.

According to the Yale student newspaper, Ben-Gvir was invited to speak with a Jewish group that is not formally affiliated with the university.

Ben-Gvir said he spoke to students and professors about the lessons of the Holocaust in honour of Holocaust Remembrance Day, which Israel marks from Wednesday evening to Thursday.

The antisemitic rioters will not intimidate me. I am continuing my important journey in the United States, he said.

Ben-Gvir oversees the country's police force and has encouraged Netanyahu to press ahead with the war in Gaza and stop all humanitarian aid.

At least 28 dead as Israel pounds Gaza  Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 28 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

At least nine people were killed in a strike on a police station in the northern Jabaliya area, the ministry said. The Israeli military said it targeted a command and control centre for Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group.

At least seven people were killed, including a mother and her two children, and another two children, in three strikes on the southern city of Khan Younis. Strikes in central Gaza killed six people, including two women and two children. An airstrike on a home in Gaza City killed four children and their parents, the Health Ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump trade war fuels business uncertainty, rising costs and profit cuts

diversity, equity, inclusion, jobs, US job data, US jobs, jobs in US

US weekly jobless claims increase moderately as layoffs remain low

South Korea flag

Are Chinese firms using 'Made in Korea' labels to bypass Trump tariffs?

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

China denies trade talks with US, contradicts Trump's tariff war claims

Pepsi, PepsiCo

PepsiCo cuts 2025 profit forecast amid trade tensions and cost pressures

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Gaza palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon