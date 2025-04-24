Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US weekly jobless claims increase moderately as layoffs remain low

US weekly jobless claims increase moderately as layoffs remain low

The data included the Good Friday holiday, which was later this year compared to 2024. Claims tend to be volatile around moving holidays

diversity, equity, inclusion, jobs, US job data, US jobs, jobs in US

Business confidence has deteriorated and financial conditions have tightened, leaving companies reluctant to hire more workers. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, suggesting the labor market remains resilient despite darkening clouds over the economy caused by tariffs on imported goods. 
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended April 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 222,000 claims for the latest week. 
The data included the Good Friday holiday, which was later this year compared to 2024. Claims tend to be volatile around moving holidays. They could also have been influenced by spring breaks which occur at different times across the states. 
 
Economists expect President Donald Trump's often erratic trade policy will at some point this year weaken the labor market.  Business confidence has deteriorated and financial conditions have tightened, leaving companies reluctant to hire more workers. 
Since the "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement early this month, Trump has delayed reciprocal duties on more than 50 trade partners by 90 days, while raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 145 per cent. Beijing retaliated with duties of its own, unleashing a trade war between the two economic giants. 

Also Read

(Image: Freepik)

In US, 2 in 5 employees are considering quitting their jobs: Here's why

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

US weekly unemployment claims fall to 219,000 ahead of tariffs storm

US job openings, US job, US economy, service sector

US producer inflation steady, labour market stable amid tariff risks

US job

US jobless claims dip as labour market stays stable despite risks

diversity, equity, inclusion, jobs, US job data, US jobs, jobs in US

US adds 151,000 jobs in February, unemployment surges to reach 4.1%

Trump maintained a 10 per cent universal tariff on nearly all trading partners as well as 25 per cent duties on automobiles, steel and aluminum. The tariffs, which Trump sees as a tool to raise revenue to offset his promised tax cuts and to revive a long-declining US industrial base, have stoked fears of high inflation and stagnation in economic growth. 
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book report on Wednesday showed "several districts reported that firms were taking a wait-and-see approach to employment, pausing or slowing hiring until there is more clarity on economic conditions."  It added there were "scattered reports of firms preparing for layoffs" and "notable" decreases in government employment "or at organizations receiving government funding." The Trump administration is in the midst of an unprecedented campaign to shrink the federal government through mass firings and deep spending cuts. The often chaotic layoffs, driven by billionaire tech Elon Mask's Department of Government Efficiency, have so far not impacted the broader labor market. 
Low layoffs are anchoring the labor market and keeping the economic expansion on track. 
The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, dropped 37,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.841 million during the week ending April 12, the claims report showed. 
The so-called continuing claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed households for April's unemployment rate. The unemployment rate is currently at 4.2 per cent, having risen from 4.0 per cent in January.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

South Korea flag

Are Chinese firms using 'Made in Korea' labels to bypass Trump tariffs?

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

China denies trade talks with US, contradicts Trump's tariff war claims

Pepsi, PepsiCo

PepsiCo cuts 2025 profit forecast amid trade tensions and cost pressures

Dow Chemicals

Dow reports first-quarter loss, expands review of European assets

Michelle Obama, USA, DNC

Michelle Obama reveals reason for skipping Donald Trump's inauguration

Topics : US jobs report US job gains US employment Labour market data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon