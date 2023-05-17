Musk hits out at Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake

After billionaire George Soros sold his entire stake in Tesla, Elon Musk has slammed the investor, saying he wants to erode the very fabric of civilisation and "hates humanity."

Soros's family office, Soros Fund Management, had a total of 132,000 shares which capitalised on Tesla's impressive 68 per cent jump in value this year, and the family office sold off its entire stake in the first quarter of 2023, according to Insider.

Soros Fund Management is the principal asset manager for the Open Societies Foundations, which Soros founded. He has donated most of the money from his hedge fund to his Open Societies Foundations.

Meanwhile, Tesla stock is up about 35 per cent so far this year, after nosediving about 65 per cent in 2022.

Musk replied to the reports of Soros selling his entire stake at Tesla, saying: "He wants to erode the very fabric of civilisationa.

"Soros hates humanity," he added.

Musk further posted: "Soros reminds me of Magneto," referring to the X-Men's Jewish supervillain.

Tesla and Open Societies didn't immediately comment on the tweet.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the civil rights group Anti-Defamation League, criticised Musk's comment and said it "will embolden extremists."

"Soros often is held up by the far-right, using antisemitic tropes, as the source of the world's problems. To see Elon Musk, regardless of his intent, feed this segment -- comparing him to a Jewish supervillain, claiming Soros ahates humanity' -- is not just distressing, it's dangerous," he tweeted.

"It will embolden extremists who already contrive anti-Jewish conspiracies and have tried to attack Soros and Jewish communities as a result," Greenblat added.

In response to Greenblatt's tweet, Musk responded: aceHey stop defaming me. ADL should just drop the aA'.a

In an interview on CNBC late on Tuesday, Musk defended the tweets about Soros, including his claim that Soros hates humanity.

Musk said that he has a right to tweet his opinions.

