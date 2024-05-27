Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Musk's startup xAI raises $6 bn in fresh round of funding, valued at $24 bn

The funding round was backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon musk.(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI raised $6 billion in series B funding, reaching a post-money valuation of $24 billion as investors bet big on challengers to companies like OpenAI in the intensifying AI race.
 
The funding round was backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, the company said in a blog post on Sunday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company's pre-money valuation was $18 billion, Musk said in a post on X.


The money will be used to take xAI's first products to market, build advanced infrastructure and accelerate research and development of future technologies, xAI said.

"There will be more to announce in the coming weeks," Musk said in another X post, in response to the announcement of the funding.
 
Companies like Microsoft backed OpenAI and Alphabet's are among those leading the fierce race for generative AI dominance, driving significant investments and innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 
Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Elon Musk Startups Startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon