Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

N Korea fired several cruise missiles in provocative weapons tests: S Korea

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased in recent months as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to accelerate his weapons development

South Korea, North Korea flag, S Korea-N Korea

Photo: Istock

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's military said Sunday that North Korea fired several cruise missiles from waters off an eastern military port, in the country's latest weapons demonstration in the face of deepening tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say how many missiles were fired or how far they flew. It wasn't immediately clear how the launches were conducted, although the North has previously tested cruise missiles from sea assets.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The launches were the North Korea's third-known launch event of 2024, following a previous round of cruise missile tests on Jan. 24 and a Jan. 14 test-firing of the country's first solid-fuel intermediate range ballistic missile.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased in recent months as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to accelerate his weapons development and issue provocative threats of nuclear conflict with the US and its Asian allies.
The US, South Korea and Japan in response have been expanding their combined military exercises, which Kim portrays as invasion rehearsals, and sharpening their deterrence strategies built around nuclear-capable U.S. assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kim threatens use of nukes, praises troops for long-range missile launch

Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills

North Korea says it tested solid-fuel missile tipped with hypersonic weapon

North Korea would pay 'price' if it supplies weapons to Russia: US official

N Korea vows strong response to US report calling it 'persistent' threat

Trump praises Texas governor on clash with Biden govt over immigration

Hamas war: Countries halt funding to UNRWA over complicity in Oct 7 attacks

US, 30 world leaders condemn ban on Venezuelan Oppn leader's candidacy

Netanyahu defiant after UN court ruling, says aiming for 'complete victory'

Pneumonia outbreak kills over 240 children in Pakistan's Punjab in January

Topics : North Korea South Korea Cruise missiles Weapons procurements nuclear weapons Kim Jong Un US-North Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon