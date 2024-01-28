Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hamas war: Countries halt funding to UNRWA over complicity in Oct 7 attacks

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the UN to dismiss UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini and vowed to prevent the agency from having a role in post-war Gaza

Israel-Palestine, Damage, Hamas, Palestinians

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US and a number of other countries suspended funding for a UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees after it fired a number of employees accused of participating in Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel.
The firings came after Israel provided intelligence incriminating 12 UNRWA staffers of their participation, including using agency vehicles and facilities as 1,200 Israelis were massacred.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The firing of the 12 employees prompted the US, Canada, Britain, Australia, Italy and Finland to halt their funding.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the UN to dismiss UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini and vowed to prevent the agency from having a role in post-war Gaza.
"In Gaza's rebuilding, @UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development," Katz tweeted on Saturday.
Asked to comment, Marcus Sheff, CEO of the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), told the Tazpit Press Service, "Sadly, this is not a bug. It is a feature of UNRWA. How many other UNRWA-affiliated terrorists do we think raped, maimed and murdered Israelis on October 7?"
IMPACT-SE is an Israeli non-profit organization that monitors the content in school textbooks, including texts used in UNRWA-run schools in Palestinian refugee camps.
"UNRWA runs the majority of schools in Gaza where it teaches Jihad, martyrdom and the burning of Israelis as a barbecue party. Statistically, the majority of the October 7 terrorists - over 1,500- will have gone to these UNRWA schools where they were systematically radicalized over years," Sheff noted.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

US, 30 world leaders condemn ban on Venezuelan Oppn leader's candidacy

Netanyahu defiant after UN court ruling, says aiming for 'complete victory'

Pneumonia outbreak kills over 240 children in Pakistan's Punjab in January

What next for Donald Trump after $88 million fine in defamation damages

China accuses US of 'exaggerating threat in space' to boost forces

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hamas Palestinian refugees Israel-Palestine UN Foundation israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon