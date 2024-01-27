Sensex (    %)
                        
Pneumonia outbreak kills over 240 children in Pakistan's Punjab in January

According to the Punjab Health Department, 942 new pneumonia cases have been recorded across the province in the previous 24 hours, with 212 new cases confirmed in Lahore

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Pneumonia continues to claim lives in Pakistan's Punjab, recording deaths of at least 244 children over the course of the current month, according to ARY News.
In the last 24 hours, seven additional youngsters died from the condition in Punjab.
According to the Punjab Health Department, 942 new pneumonia cases have been recorded across the province in the previous 24 hours, with 212 new cases confirmed in Lahore.
Punjab has reported 244 pneumonia-related deaths this month, with 50 fatalities in Lahore alone.
Health officials blame the high rise in cases and fatalities in Punjab on environmental pollution produced by smog during the winter season.
"Smog, prevalent during the winter months, contributes significantly to the rise in pneumonia cases," the health department officials said, according to ARY News.
Pneumonia is a lung illness that is commonly caused by viruses.
It might appear following symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from minor to severe. Pneumonia is more frequent in children aged five and younger.
Punjab's health officials are striving to address the increase in pneumonia cases, emphasising the need of public awareness and preventative measures to limit the spread of the condition.

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

