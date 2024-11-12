Business Standard
Home / World News / N Korea ratifies defence treaty with Russia stating mutual military aid

N Korea ratifies defence treaty with Russia stating mutual military aid

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty will take effect when both sides exchange documents on the ratification, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said

putin, kim jong un

North Korea ratified the treaty through a decree signed Monday by the country's president of state affairs, KCNA said, using one of Kim's titles | (File Photo: ANI)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea ratified a major defense treaty with Russia stipulating mutual military aid, the North's state media reported Tuesday, as the US, South Korea and Ukraine say North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

Russia had completed the ratification of the treaty last week after it was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June. It is considered both countries' biggest defense deal since the end of the Cold War.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty will take effect when both sides exchange documents on the ratification, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

 

North Korea ratified the treaty through a decree signed Monday by the country's president of state affairs, KCNA said, using one of Kim's titles.

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, has the right to ratify treaties but Kim can unilaterally ratify major ones, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry.

The treaty requires both countries to use all available means to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked. Some observers speculate the treaty's ratification in both countries could signal North Korea could formally enter the Russia-Ukraine war soon.

More From This Section

Lahore pollution

As the air gets hazardous, Lahore imposes a ban on outdoor activities

Garry Conille, Haiti PM

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Donald Trump Junior

Donald Trump Jr. opts out of White House; to join 1789 capital VC firm

global stocks

Asian stocks retreat as bitcoin hits record high on Trump euphoria

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

According to US, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence assessments, up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia likely as part of the June treaty. Last week, Ukrainian officials said Ukraine and North Korean troops engaged in small-scale fighting while Ukraine's army fired artillery at North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk border region.

North Korea's troop dispatch threatens to escalate the almost three-year war. South Korea, the US and their partners also worry about what Russia could give North Korea in return. Possible Russian transfer of sensitive technology to enhance North Korea's already-advancing nuclear and missile programmes would be an alarming development for the US and its allies.

North Korea and Russia have been significantly strengthening their military and other cooperation. South Korea's spy agency said last month that North Korea had sent more than 13,000 containers of artillery, missiles and other conventional arms to Russia since August 2023 to replenish its dwindling weapons stockpiles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia amends comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea

North Korea-South Korea flag

N Korean GPS manipulation disrupted many planes, vessels: South Korea

South Korea, North Korea flag, S Korea-N Korea

North Korea fired ballistic missiles outside Japan's economic zone

North Korea-South Korea flag

South Korea, EU worry about Russia's technology transfer to North Korea

European Union flag

South Korea, EU condemn North Korea's reported troop dispatch to Russia

Topics : Vladimir Putin North Korea Russia Kim Jong Un

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon