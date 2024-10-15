Business Standard
Home / World News / Nasa launches Europa Clipper to explore signs of life on Jupiter's moon

Nasa launches Europa Clipper to explore signs of life on Jupiter's moon

Nasa's spacecraft is designed to study the Jupiter's Europa moon's icy surface and the subsurface ocean believed to exist beneath

The launch of Nasas Jupiter mission Europa Clipper. (Photo Nasa)

The launch of Nasas Jupiter mission Europa Clipper. - (Photo Nasa)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasa has launched a groundbreaking mission to investigate Jupiter and its moon, Europa, one of the prime locations in the search for life beyond Earth.

The spacecraft, named Europa Clipper, launched on Monday, is designed to study the moon’s icy surface and the subsurface ocean believed to exist beneath.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


It was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center, with the mission costing $5.2 billion.

Europa Clipper will not directly search for life, but will assess whether Europa's environment could support it. The spacecraft will examine the moon’s ice-covered ocean, located relatively close to the surface. Although it won't hunt for microorganisms, its findings may pave the way for future missions aimed at detecting life.
 

Nasa programme scientist Curt Niebur highlighted the mission's importance, stating: “We are not just exploring a world that was habitable billions of years ago, but a world that could be habitable today – right now.”

Why is Jupiter’s moon Europa a key target?


Europa, one of Jupiter’s 95 known moons, is slightly smaller than Earth’s moon and is covered by an ice sheet estimated to be 10 to 15 miles (15 to 24 km) thick. Beneath this frozen surface, scientists believe a vast ocean exists, potentially up to 80 miles (120 km) deep. This ocean could be a rich environment for life due to the presence of water, organic compounds, and energy sources such as thermal vents on the ocean floor.

Although Europa was discovered by Galileo in 1610, interest in its potential to support life has grown in recent decades, especially with evidence from the Hubble Space Telescope suggesting geysers erupting from its surface.

More From This Section

Boeing

Boeing files securities statement to raise up to $25 bn via stock sale

Ericsson

After demand for 5G gear, Ericsson sees signs of demand recovery after Q3

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW sales drop due to China's EV, CEO asks to cancel new fossil ban plan

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO secures $1 billion for 2025-28, with $700 million in new funding

china Flag, China

China may raise $850 bn in new debt over 3 years to spur growth: Report


Europa Clipper- largest spacecraft of its kind


The Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft Nasa has built for planetary exploration, primarily due to its massive solar panels. These panels are necessary to generate sufficient power, given the long distance between Jupiter and the Sun. It will take five- and-a-half years to reach its destination, and Clipper will approach Europa at a distance of just 16 miles (25 km) from its surface – a much closer encounter than any previous mission.

The structure and capabilities of Europa Clipper


Europa Clipper is a massive spacecraft, with solar wings and antennas stretching over 100 feet (30 metres) in length. The main body of the spacecraft, similar in size to a camper van, houses nine scientific instruments. These include radar to penetrate Europa’s icy shell, cameras to map its surface, and devices to analyse its atmosphere and composition.

Its design draws inspiration from fast sailing ships of past centuries, a nod to the long journey ahead.

Timeline of Nasa spacecraft’s journey to Jupiter


The spacecraft will travel a distance of 1.8 billion miles (3 billion km) to reach Jupiter, making several flybys of Mars and Earth to gain the speed required. Europa Clipper is expected to reach Jupiter in 2030 and will begin its scientific operations in 2031. Over the course of the mission, it will fly by Europa 49 times.

The mission is scheduled to conclude in 2034 with a planned crash into Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon.

The future of Europa exploration


The Europa Clipper mission is part of Nasa’s ongoing efforts to explore Jupiter's moons. Other active missions include Nasa’s Juno, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, and the European Space Agency's JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (JUICE), launched in April 2023. Europa Clipper is expected to reach Jupiter before JUICE due to differing flight paths, solidifying its role in the triad of missions aimed at understanding Jupiter and its moons.

This mission is being managed by Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in collaboration with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

Also Read

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Gehlot, Baghel among Congress' poll observers

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Jharkhand Assembly polls in two phases on Nov 13 and 20, results on Nov 23

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Maharashtra elections: Voting in single phase on Nov 20, results on Nov 23

Polling official, EVM, election

Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20; results on Nov 23

Blinkit

Cut-throat competition forces Blinkit to revise 'zero notice' policy

Topics : BS Web Reports NASA NASA Juno Jupiter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon