Home / World News / Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

The three MiG-31 jets entered Estonia's airspace without authorisation and remained there for approximately 12 minutes, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said

Following the incident, Estonia requested consultations under Nato's Article 4, with PM Michal calling the violation "totally unacceptable" | Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Nato intercepted three Russian fighter jets that entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Friday, CNN reported, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry and a Nato spokesperson.

The three MiG-31 jets entered Estonia's airspace without authorisation and remained there for approximately 12 minutes, the ministry said. Italian F-35s stationed in Estonia under Nato's Eastern Sentry operation, alongside Swedish and Finnish aircraft, responded to the incursion, Nato Allied Command Operations headquarters confirmed.

Estonian Prime Minister Krisen Michal said the Russian jets were ultimately "forced to flee." Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte commended the alliance's response, describing it as "quick and decisive."

 

Following the incident, Estonia requested consultations under Nato's Article 4, with Michal calling the violation "totally unacceptable." Nato spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the North Atlantic Council will convene early next week to discuss the matter in detail. Article 4 allows any Nato member to raise concerns to the council when its territorial integrity, political independence, or security is threatened, CNN reported.

Poland similarly triggered such a consultation last week after Russian drones and fighter jets entered its airspace.

The Estonian foreign ministry also summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in response to the breach. Hours later, Poland's border guard reported that two Russian fighter jets conducted a "low-level pass" over a Baltic Sea oil platform owned by Polish company Petrobaltic. "Polish security services are constantly monitoring the situation," the border guard said.

These incidents are the latest in a series of airspace violations by Russian jets and drones targeting Nato member states in recent days. "Russia has already violated Estonia's airspace four times this year, which is unacceptable. But today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft, is unprecedentedly brazen," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said as reported by CNN.

Tsahkna added, "Russia's increasingly extensive testing of boundaries and growing aggressiveness must be met with a swift increase in political and economic pressure."

Romania's Foreign Minister Oana Toiu told CNN that she had spoken with her Estonian counterpart about the incident. "We are clear on the fact that it is unacceptable. Russia is trying to undermine Nato's coherence, but they are achieving the exact opposite," Toiu said.

Topics : NATO NATO alliance Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Estonia

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

