Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian drone invasion in Poland could have been 'mistake', says Trump

Russian drone invasion in Poland could have been 'mistake', says Trump

Trump said, 'Could have been a mistake. Regardless, I am not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. Hopefully it's going to come to an end'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump on Thursday said that he is not happy about the whole situation over the Russian drone invasion in Poland. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is not happy about the whole situation over the Russian drone invasion in Poland and hopes that it will come to an end.

Speaking to a reporter outside the White House, Trump said, "Could have been a mistake. Regardless, I am not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. Hopefully it's going to come to an end."

Earlier, Poland's military confirmed that it had shot down drones which crossed into its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine, according to CNN.

According to CNN, this marked the first time that Nato fired shots since the start of the war in Ukraine.

 

French President Emmanuel Macron has also directed the deployment of three Rafale jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon, pledges to honour heroes

Charlie Kirk

Police launch search after conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot dead

Charlie Kirk

Authorities still looking for Charlie Kirk's killer, rifle recovered

Trump

Trump announces posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump, Trump

US inflation likely rose last month as Trump tariffs drive up prices

In an X post, Macrom confirmed this development and noted that he made this commitment yesterday to the Polish Prime Minister.

Macron wrote, "I have also discussed this matter with the Nato Secretary General and with the British Prime Minister, who is likewise engaged in the defence of the Eastern Flank. The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation."

Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, said the scale of the incident showed it was intentional. Stating that the number of drones that entered Polish airspace makes it a deliberate act by Russia, CNN reported.

Poland's Minister of Interior later said that 16 drones had been detected across the country, with debris scattered over a wide area, as per CNN.

Addressing the Polish parliament, Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned that while Poland was not at war, the situation was more dangerous than at any time since World War II.

"There was no reason to say that Poland was in a state of war, but it was closer to a conflict than any time since World War II," he said.

The Prime Minister added that Poland was facing an "enemy that does not hide its hostile intentions."Tusk also announced that Poland had invoked Article 4 of the Nato treaty, which allows the alliance to convene and discuss threats to the security of member states, as per CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

illegal immigrants, migrants

Judge temporarily blocks US bid to deport Guatemalan, Honduran children

imf

Weaker US jobs data gives Fed room to cut interest rates, says IMF

person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

US officials find rifle, release photos in hunt for Charlie Kirk's killer

US inflation

US inflation rises in August as fuel, food, air travel costs increases

Nepal Protest

Nepal protests: Gen Z leaders meet Prez, army chief to form interim govt

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon