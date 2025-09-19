Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / India backs UNGA move allowing Abbas to address session via video

India backs UNGA move allowing Abbas to address session via video

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution titled Participation by the State of Palestine' during its 80th session, with 145 nations voting in favour, five against and six abstentions

UNGA

It decided that President Abbas can address the General Debate of the 80th UNGA session on September 25 via a pre-recorded statement, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall after introduction by its representative physically present in the

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution that allows Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address its upcoming high-level session through video after the US denied visas to Palestinian officials, preventing their participation in person.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution titled Participation by the State of Palestine' during its 80th session, with 145 nations voting in favour, five against and six abstentions. The US and Israel opposed the measure, while India was among those supporting it.

The resolution expressed regret over the US' decision to deny visas to and revoke visas of Palestinian representatives, which effectively barred them from participating in the UN meetings.

 

It decided that President Abbas can address the General Debate of the 80th UNGA session on September 25 via a pre-recorded statement, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall after introduction by its representative physically present in the venue.

The General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will commence on September 23, with the Palestinian Head of State scheduled to address world leaders on September 25.

Also Read

United Nations

India backs UN resolution on two-state solution for Palestine conflict

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to skip UNGA debate, Jaishankar set to deliver address on Sept 27

Donald Trump

Trump to address 80th UN General Assembly on Sept 23: White House

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi likely to visit New York to address UNGA high-level session in Sept

India abstains from UN resolution on Afghanistan, calls for end of terror

India abstains from UN resolution on Afghanistan, calls for end of terror

The resolution also allowed Palestine to deliver statements by videoconference or through pre-recorded messages at the September 22 international conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

Palestine "may submit a pre-recorded statement of its President or other high-level representative" at any meeting or UN conference and at international conferences and meetings "convened under the auspices of the General Assembly or, as appropriate, under the auspices of other organs of the United Nations" if Palestinian representatives are prevented from participating in UN meetings, the resolution said.

Currently, Palestine, which has the status of a non-member observer state since 2012, can participate in UN proceedings but does not have voting rights. The only other non-member Observer State at the UN is the Holy See.

In 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine with firm support and commitment to the two-State solution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US judge dismisses Trump's $15 bn defamation suit against New York Times

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Oli denies issuing shooting orders during Gen-Z protests in Nepal

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's war on media expands with suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

Xi presses Trump to end tariffs, says Beijing open to TikTok talks

United Nations Security Council

UN Security Council votes down effort to halt Iran snapback sanctions

Topics : UNGA palestine India United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon