close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nearly $196-million jewellery auctions in Geneva set world record

The first one totaled 138.3 million Swiss francs ($154 million), already setting a world record for a single-owner jewelry sale

Bloomberg
jewellery

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite vigorous criticism about the Nazi-era origins of Heidi Horten’s wealth, an auction of the late Austrian billionaire’s jewellry became the most expensive public sale in history. 
 
Spread over the course of two live auctions in Geneva on May 10 and 12 (a third online auction ends on May 15), a treasure trove of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and tiaras carried a presale estimate of $150 million. The first one totaled 138.3 million Swiss francs ($154 million), already setting a world record for a single-owner jewelry sale. The second, which contained fewer big-ticket lots, brought in 37.8 million francs, pushing the running total to 176 million francs as of Friday afternoon.

(The previous record was set in 2011, when a series of auctions of the late actress Elizabeth Taylor’s jewels made about $137 million at Christie’s.)

Nazi history
 
Horten died last year at the age of 81, shortly after opening an eponymous museum in Vienna. She derived her wealth from her late husband, Helmut, who made his fortune in part by buying department stores at deeply discounted prices from Jews who sold under duress during the Third Reich.
 
“This auction is doubly indecent: the funds that made it possible to acquire these jewels are partly the result of the Aryanization of Jewish property carried out by Nazi Germany,” Yonathan Arfi, the chairman of Crif (the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions), wrote in a statement posted on the organization’s website. “In addition, this sale will contribute to a foundation whose mission it is to ensure the name of a former Nazi for posterity!” Christie’s, for its part, acknowledges the origins of Horten’s wealth. 
Much of the jewelry itself is spectacular. About half of the lots on the sale’s first day sold for more than $1 million each.

Also Read

Credit Suisse accused of hindering probe into Nazi-linked accounts

Austria's economy expected to face stagnation in 2023 amid energy crisis

Gadkari invites Austrian firms to manufacture ropeway, cable car components

Over 20 far-right Austrian MPs walk out during Zelenskyy's speech

Jaipur to host mega jewellery show with over 900 stalls from Dec 23-26

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide 'freedom' protest

G7 and European Union plan to ban restart of Russian gas pipelines

Tayyip Erdogan ahead in Turkey initial vote results, but gap to narrow

Pak's former PM Imran Khan likely to appear before Lahore HC on Monday

Anger and dissatisfaction among working population in China: Report

Topics : jewellery sale Nazi

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nearly $196-million jewellery auctions in Geneva set world record

jewellery
2 min read

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide 'freedom' protest

Imran Khan
2 min read

Pak's former PM Imran Khan likely to appear before Lahore HC on Monday

Imran Khan
1 min read

Modi spoke to Putin, Zelensky, war stopped and students can return: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh
1 min read
Premium

Letter and spirit

Supreme Court
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Excited to transform platform, says Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
1 min read

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Mocha, Cyclone mocha
5 min read

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

Cyclone Mocha
3 min read

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

Coffee, coffee beans
3 min read

Musk marks TikTok as 'extremely destructive' after finding ill effects

Elon Musk
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon