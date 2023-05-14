close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anger and dissatisfaction among working population in China: Report

An undercurrent of dissatisfaction and anger is being witnessed among the working population of China

ANI Asia
China Flag

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An undercurrent of dissatisfaction and anger is being witnessed among the working population of China. There is anger among the Chinese working population over forced overtime by many companies in China, Ghana-based GhanaWeb reported.

Chinese workers have started expressing their anger regarding the issue on social media and criticizing their leaders for forcing them to work overtime and in many cases without any remuneration. The companies which are mostly accused of this violating labour laws are technology and courier companies, as per the GhanaWeb report.

Many companies have enforced overtime that goes late into the night on the weekend which violates a 1995 law that limits the work to five days. Workers are routinely defrauded of their wages and are fired if they attempt to organize a union, as per the news report.

The workers are forced to work double shifts and denied benefits that are promised to them. As per the news report, female workers are sexually harassed by their bosses.

Labour laws look favourable to employees on paper. However, most of the state-owned enterprises are found to be violating labour laws. As per the news report, an employee named Chen Moumou working in China Electronics Technology Group Co expressed his anger on social media accusing his company bosses of forcing him to work overtime during the Qing Ming festival.

After he expressed his reluctance for the same, he was asked to resign and eventually dismissed from the company. The CETC and state-owned media have refuted the accusations of overtime. They even refuted the existence of an employee named Chen Moumou in CETC and added that all these accusations and documents were fake and forged, as per the news report.

Also Read

China defence budget up for 8th consecutive year, 7.2% increase to $225 bn

47 Chinese military aircrafts enter air defence zone, claims Taiwan

China was not prepared for Covid surge, 3 waves may hit this winter: Report

China's Communist Party holds memorial meeting for ex-President Jiang Zemin

Chinese intercept over South China Sea could have caused air collision: US

Pakistan police detains over 500 people for violence after Imran's arrest

Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin day after Germany announces military package

Nepali Sherpa Pasang becomes world's 2nd person to scale Everest 26 times

As global recession looms, China unlikely to rescue economy again: Report

Thailand's opposition takes early lead in vote count in general election

China has clear regulations on overtime work, rest and vacation. However, the rules are hardly implemented in letter and spirit on the ground. According to the Labour Law of China implemented in 1995, daily workers' hours shall not be more than 44 hours and emphasizes that "workers shall have the right to rest and vacation," as per the GhanaWeb report.

With regards to overtime work, the law stipulates that generally, it shall not be more than 1 hour per day and if it is necessary to extend the working hours due to special reasons, the extended working hours shall not exceed 3 hours per day under the condition to ensure the health of the workers. At the same time, the employer shall pay overtime pay to the labourer according to relevant state organisations if the former arranges overtime work.

As per the GhanaWeb report, recruiters often hire migrant workers at bus and train stations and promise them a good salary. However, the promises are often not fulfilled.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Chinese economy

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

You inspire us, show true meaning of selfless love: Rahul on Morther's Day

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

Maharashtra sees 75 new Covid cases, active case load stands at 864

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

School jobs scam: CBI visits Bengal board of secondary education office

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

SC trashes appeal of former ISRO scientist against dismissal from service

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
4 min read
Premium

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

debt
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Excited to transform platform, says Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
1 min read

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

Cyclone Mocha
3 min read

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Mocha, Cyclone mocha
5 min read

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

Coffee, coffee beans
3 min read

Turkey set to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections today

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon