Pak's former PM Imran Khan likely to appear before Lahore HC on Monday

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court on Monday in the cases registered against him for torching the house of the Corps Commander here and other incidents of violence erupted after his arrest last week.
Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday. The IHC had granted 70-year-old Khan bail, barring the authorities from arresting him in all the cases registered beyond May 9 and asked him to approach the Lahore High Court for further relief on May 15.
In the Al Qadir Trust case, in which National Accountability Bureau arrested the former cricketer-turned politician on May 9, the IHC granted him pre-arrest bail for two weeks.
The Supreme Court had declared Khan's arrest from the IHC premises illegal and referred the matter to the IHC.
Also Read
Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest
Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report
Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence
Anger and dissatisfaction among working population in China: Report
Pakistan police detains over 500 people for violence after Imran's arrest
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin day after Germany announces military package
Nepali Sherpa Pasang becomes world's 2nd person to scale Everest 26 times
As global recession looms, China unlikely to rescue economy again: Report
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)