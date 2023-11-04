close
Nepal earthquake: Death toll rises to 132; PM Dahal meets affected people

Nepal earthquake: Officials have been asked to deploy ambulances at all times near the helipad of Nepalgunj Airport and military barracks

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister, Nepal

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
The death toll in the fatal earthquake that jolted Nepal on Friday, has surged to 132, and 140 have suffered injuries, according to Nepal Police.
Following the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has arrived in Jajarkot to meet the affected people.
As per reports at 3 am (local time) on Saturday, Jajarkot and West Rukum have suffered the most damage, with 92 deaths in Jajarkot alone, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jajarkot district Santosh Roka, The Kathmandu Post reported.
The victims include Nalgad Municipality Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh, Roka said.
Officials have been asked to deploy ambulances at all times near the helipad of Nepalgunj Airport and military barracks.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' expressed grief over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake.
Taking to X, the Nepal Prime Minister's Office stated, "Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

