PM Prachanda lauds India's commitment to import clean energy from Nepal

His comments came during a meeting with Martin Raiser, World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia, on Friday

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said India's commitment to import 10,000 MW of clean energy from Nepal in the next ten years has opened a "new door" for hydropower development in South Asia.

His comments came during a meeting with Martin Raiser, World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia, on Friday.

Prachanda said that the increase in hydropower production would aid the development of green and clean energy and help minimise the impacts of climate change in the region.

"The people in the world will also be benefited directly or indirectly if we focus our attention towards the development of hydropower," he said at the meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office at Singhadurbar.

He pointed out that not just Nepal but neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh would also benefit from hydropower development in the Himalayan nation.

Prachanda recalled his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi during his recently concluded visit to India, where Modi expressed commitment to import 10,000 MW of clean energy from Nepal in the next ten years.

"This has opened a new door for hydropower development," Prachanda pointed out.

Prachanda visited India from May 31 to June 3, his first official trip abroad since assuming office in December 2022.

Raiser and Prachanda recalled more than six decades of cooperation between Nepal and the World Bank.

They discussed the Himalayan nation's problems related to the development process, including the challenges posed by climate change and the possibilities of green development, according to sources close to the prime minister.

Prachanda also expressed gratitude to the global lender for coordinating the management of financial sources for the development of the Upper Arun hydropower project, a priority project of the Nepal government.

Raiser asserted that the World Bank is prepared to assist the Nepal government in its efforts to attain social and economic development. He also expressed the World Bank's commitment to help Nepal in areas of reforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

