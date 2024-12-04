Business Standard
Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump for warning Hamas to release hostages

Trump made it clear that those responsible for the hostage situation would face severe consequences

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for his strong stance on the hostage crisis involving Hamas.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu expressed his gratitude, stating, "I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday about the need for Hamas to release the hostages, the responsibility of Hamas, and this adds another force to our continued effort to release all the hostages. Thank you, President Trump." 

Trump's statement followed the release of a video by Hamas showing American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander pleading for his release. In response, Trump posted a warning on Truth Social, saying, "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it's all talk, and no action!"

 

He added that if the hostages were not released by January 20, 2025, when he would assume office, the US would take drastic measures. "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity."

Trump made it clear that those responsible for the hostage situation would face severe consequences, stating, "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

The warning, coming days after the release of the hostage video, has added pressure on those holding hostages in the Middle East. Netanyahu's public endorsement of Trump's statement highlights the growing international resolve to secure the release of those held captive.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

