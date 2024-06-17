New home prices in China decline at fastest pace in nearly 10 years

In annual terms, new home prices were down 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 3.1 per cent slide in April.

China's new home prices fell at the fastest pace in more than 9-1/2 years in May, official data showed on Monday, as the property sector struggles to find a bottom despite government efforts to rein in oversupply and support debt-laden developers.

Prices were down 0.7 per cent in May from the previous month, marking the 11th straight month-on-month decline and steepest drop since October 2014, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.



In annual terms, new home prices were down 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 3.1 per cent slide in April.



China's indebted property sector, once a key engine of the country's economic growth, has been hit by several crises since mid-2021, including developers defaulting on debt and stalling construction on pre-sold housing projects.



Authorities have stepped up measures to prop up the crisis-hit property sector including facilitating 300 billion yuan ($41.35 billion) to clear massive housing inventory, cutting down payments and easing mortgage rules.

