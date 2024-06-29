Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No return date yet for Nasa astronauts who used Boeing's space capsule

We're not in any rush to come home, said Nasa's commercial crew programme manager Steve Stich

NASA

We're not in any rush to come home, said Nasa's commercial crew programme manager Steve Stich. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Nasa astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there.
Nasa on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
We're not in any rush to come home, said Nasa's commercial crew programme manager Steve Stich.
Veteran Nasa test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams blasted off aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule for the orbiting laboratory on June 5. It was the first astronaut launch for Boeing after years of delays and setbacks.
The test flight was expected to last a week or so, enough time for Wilmore and Williams to check out the capsule while docked at the station. But problems with the capsule's propulsion system, used to maneuver the spacecraft, prompted Nasa and Boeing to delay the flight home several times while they analysed the trouble.
They also wanted to avoid conflicting with spacewalks by station astronauts.
As Starliner closed in on the space station a day after launch, last-minute thruster failures almost derailed the docking. Five of the capsule's 28 thrusters went down during docking; all but one thruster was restarted.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Joe Biden, Biden, presidential debate

Prez Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Iran concludes polls to replace president killed in helicopter crash

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99

Fujifilm once struggled to sell cameras, now can't keep up with demand

Joe Biden,Biden

President Biden's disjointed debate performance alarms Democratic Party

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia may resume global deployment of intermediate range missiles: Putin

Starliner already had one small helium leak when it rocketed into orbit and several more leaks sprung up during the flight. Helium is used to pressurise fuel for the thrusters. Boeing said this week that the two problems aren't a concern for the return trip.
In delaying the astronauts' return, Nasa and Boeing said they needed more time to collect information about the thruster trouble and leaks while the capsule was docked. Both are in the service module, a unit attached to the capsule that burns up during reentry.
After the space shuttle fleet retired, Nasa turned over astronaut rides to private companies. Elon Musk's SpaceX has made nine taxi flights for Nasa since 2020. Nasa plans to alternate between SpaceX and Boeing in ferrying crews to and from the space station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sunita Williams,Sunita,astronaut

Debris from Russian satellite forces Sunita Williams into emergency shelter

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

How Delhi went from extreme heat to heavy floods; all you need to know

A view of the International Space Station (ISS) (Source - www.nasa.gov)

Nasa initiates process to dismantle ISS, SpaceX to design deorbit vehicle

Red sprites, space weather

Sprites spotted over Himalayas? Photographer captures rare gigantic jets

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore

Sunita Williams stuck on ISS for over 2 weeks: What is causing the delay?

Topics : NASA Sunita Williams Airbus Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon