Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

President Biden's disjointed debate performance alarms Democratic Party

Democrats who have defended the president for months against his doubters - including members of his own administration - traded frenzied phone calls

Joe Biden,Biden

(Photo: PTI)

NYT
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Biden’s halting and disjointed performance on Thursday night prompted a wave of panic among Democrats and reopened discussion of whether he should be the nominee at all.

Democrats who have defended the president for months against his doubters — including members of his own administration — traded frenzied phone calls and text messages within minutes of the start of the debate as it became clear that Biden was not at his sharpest. Some took to social media to express shock, while others privately discussed among themselves whether it was too late to persuade the president to bow out in favor of a younger candidate. “Biden is about to face a crescendo of calls to step aside,” said a veteran Democratic strategist who has staunchly backed Biden publicly. “Joe had a deep well of affection among Democrats.  It has run dry.”
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
©2024 The New York Times News Service

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Federal prosecutor clashes with judge over restricting Trump's speech

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump dwarfs Biden in latest fundraising numbers despite felony convictions

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Biden win would benefit bonds, Trump better for growth: Morgan Stanley CIO

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to undergo probation interview Monday before his New York sentencing

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Biden to meet Zelenskyy in Paris as Kyiv battles intense Russian offensive

Topics : Joe Biden US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon