Business Standard
Home / World News / Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

"The Board fully supports President and CEO Pekka Lundmark and is not undergoing a process to replace him," Nokia said in a statement

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

In August, Nokia reported a 32 per cent drop in second-quarter operating profit. | File Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nokia is not undertaking a process to replace President and CEO Pekka Lundmark, the company told Reuters on Thursday, denying an earlier Financial Times report saying it is looking for a new chief executive.
 
"The Board fully supports President and CEO Pekka Lundmark and is not undergoing a process to replace him," Nokia said in a statement to Reuters.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The firm said it continuously assesses and discusses the leadership team's long-term succession plan through a comprehensive approach that covers internal and external candidates, and that its CEO and Chair are fully aware of the process.
 
Lundmark was appointed as Nokia's CEO in 2020.
 
In August, Nokia reported a 32 per cent drop in second-quarter operating profit, citing weak demand for 5G telecom equipment, but said sales should recover towards the end of 2024 with the help of orders from North America.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia signs deal with AT&T after losing network contract to Ericsson

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G

Airtel, Nokia, MediaTek achieve 300 Mbps upload speed on 5G during trial

Tamil Nadu govt inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal during Stalin's US visit

TN inks Rs 900 cr deals with Microchip, Nokia, PayPal on Stalin's US visit

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia to set up world's largest fixed network testbed in Chennai

Nokia Oyj headquarters, Nokia

Nokia mobile networks assets said to draw Samsung's preliminary interest

Topics : Nokia CEO president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon