Nokia denies report on moves to replace president, CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia is not undertaking a process to replace President and CEO Pekka Lundmark, the company told Reuters on Thursday, denying an earlier Financial Times report saying it is looking for a new chief executive.



"The Board fully supports President and CEO Pekka Lundmark and is not undergoing a process to replace him," Nokia said in a statement to Reuters.



The firm said it continuously assesses and discusses the leadership team's long-term succession plan through a comprehensive approach that covers internal and external candidates, and that its CEO and Chair are fully aware of the process.