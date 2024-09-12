Business Standard
Home / World News / Struggling Maldives sovereign bond rallies as country vows to avoid default

Struggling Maldives sovereign bond rallies as country vows to avoid default

Concerns that cash-strapped Maldives could become 1st country to default on Islamic sovereign debt had pushed bond - its only listed international fixed-income instrument - to a record low last month

Maldives_President_Muizzu

Rating agency Moody's had flagged those fears on Wednesday as it became the latest firm to downgrade the country. | File Photo of Maldives president Muizzu

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maldives' sole sovereign bond extended a multi-day rebound on Thursday as the crisis-threatened Indian Ocean archipelago nation vowed to avoid default and traders cited potential fresh support from the likes of India.
 
The Maldives' 2026 Islamic Bond, or sukuk, jumped more than 3 cents to bid just under 75 cents on the dollar in its biggest daily gain since early 2023, Tradeweb pricing showed.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Concerns that the cash-strapped Maldives could become the first country to default on Islamic sovereign debt had pushed the bond - its only listed international fixed-income instrument - to a record low late last month.
 
 
Rating agency Moody's had flagged those fears on Wednesday as it became the latest firm to downgrade the country.
 
Thursday's rally came after the Maldives central bank responded with a statement rejecting the worries.
 
"There remains no doubt that the Maldives Monetary Authority (central bank) and the Government of the Maldives, together with all related government institutions, will be able to meet all future external debt obligations," it said.
 

More From This Section

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

European Commission rejects minimum price offers from Chinese EV exporters

US flag, US, united states

US Treasury reports $380 billion federal budget deficit in August

Boeing

Boeing workers vote on whether to strike, shut down aircraft production

Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein indicted on additional sex crimes charges ahead of NY retrial

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

UN food agency emphasis on Gaza ceasefire after staff come under fire

It added that a $25 million payment next month would be "met in full by the due date".
 
Moody's had warned as part of its downgrade that the $440 million the Maldives currently has in reserves was "significantly below" the government's external debt service needs of around $600 million to $700 million in 2025 and over a billion dollars in 2026.
 
Much of the money it owes is to jostling regional powers India and China, and market participants said Thursday's bounce had also been fanned by talk of additional support.
 
"They (Maldives authorities) came out and said they are going to pay their commitments for the coming months and there is also talk of another RBI (Reserve Bank of India) swap line," said Usman Ahmed, FIM Partners' Head of MENA and Sukuk.
 
The RBI provided a credit line worth $200 million in late 2022 which the Maldives central bank described at the time "as a backstop line of funding". That credit line has now expired, however.
 
The Indian central bank declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the possibility of a fresh swap line.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maldives_President_Muizzu

Maldivian President Muizzu to officially visit on India 'very soon'

maldives

Tourist haven destination Maldives under markets pressure as debt slumps

Mohamed Muizzu

Maldivian President Muizzu accuses opposition of attempting financial coup

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Maldives' Oppn party welcomes recalibration of India policy by Muizzu govt

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates community development projects in Maldives

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates community development projects in Maldives

Topics : Maldives Maldives crisis Sovereign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon