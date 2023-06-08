close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Noose tightening around Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

The move dramatically raises the stakes for Trump, as the investigation nears its conclusion after taking evidence before a grand jury in Washington

Agencies
Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Federal prosecutors formally informed Donald Trump’s lawyers last week that the former president is a target of the criminal investigation examining his retention of national security materials at his Mar-a-Lago resort and obstruction of justice, according to two people briefed on the matter.
The move dramatically raises the stakes for Trump, as the investigation nears its conclusion after taking evidence before a grand jury in Washington and a previously unknown grand jury in Florida.

 Trump’s lawyers were sent a “target letter” days before they met on Monday with the special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and the senior career official in the deputy attorney general’s office, where they asked prosecutors not to charge the former president. Trump has reportedly said he had not been personally informed by the justice department that he was a target when asked directly by a New York Times reporter, but demurred when asked whether his legal team had been told about the designation.
The development comes as prosecutors have obtained evidence of criminal conduct occurring at Mar-a-Lago and decided that any indictments should be charged in the southern district of Florida, where the resort is located, rather than in Washington.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright, seeks $50 mn

Instagram main platform for child sex abuse networks: WSJ report

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

New York sets record for air pollution, Governor says it's 'emergency'

Toyota to build $50 mn lab to test electric, hybrid vehicles batteries

Lanka signs petroleum pact with US fuel firm to ensure steady fuel supply

Topics : Donald Trump

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata group's Air India Express operates India's first all-women Haj flight

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
1 min read

HDFC may tap Arvind Kapil for mammoth mortgage business post merger

Arvind Kapil, HDFC retail assets head
1 min read

Vedanta Resources records $4.6 bn EBIDTA, $2.8 bn free cash flow in FY23

Vedanta Resources
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Monsoon reaches parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclone Sitrang
2 min read

China-Pakistan collab in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report

China's Xi, Pak PM Sharif agree to launch $10-bn railroad project
5 min read

Standard Chartered to trim more than 100 roles as part of cost cuts

Standard Chartered
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon