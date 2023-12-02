Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

NZ: 3 Khalistan supporters sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host

During the hearing, Judge Mark Woolford emphasised the need for community protection and a strong deterrence against religious fanaticism

New zealand, New Zealand flag

Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Pacific
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 09:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three Khalistan supporters have been sentenced for the attempted murder of popular Auckland-based radio host Harnek Singh, who has been vocal against the ideology of Khalistan, The Australia Today reported.
Sarvjeet Sidhu, aged 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Sukhpreet Singh, aged 44, was found guilty of being an accessory. The third individual, a 48-year-old Auckland resident with interim name suppression, planned the attack, harbouring resentment against Harnek Singh for his vocal opposition to Khalistan, The Australia Today reported, citing NZ Herald.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the hearing, Judge Mark Woolford emphasised the need for community protection and a strong deterrence against religious fanaticism.
The attack occurred on December 23, 2020, when Harnek Singh was ambushed by a group of religious fundamentalists in his driveway. He suffered over 40 stab wounds and required more than 350 stitches and multiple surgeries to recover.
Judge Woolford remarked, "It bears all the hallmarks of religious fanaticism. ... Sentencing in this context requires a different approach. The emphasis must be placed on protecting the community from further violence and it is essential to send a strong message of deterrence to others."
Harnek Singh, also known as Nekki, had been followed by three cars full of men before the attackers stabbed him "within an inch of his life." He managed to lock the door of his vehicle and attract neighbours' attention by sounding the horn, preventing potential bleeding to death from the extensive stab wounds, according to The Australia Today.
Earlier, Avtar Singh, a former bodybuilder, told the court he used to be friends with the man with name suppression, however, he soon stopped associating with the man whom he labelled a "thug" and "mafia" in 2018. "He has a way around people, especially broken people," Singh said.
Avtar's friend Baljinder told the court he'd been asked to kill Harnek, but declined. He added that on December 23, Jaspal Singh rang him, "Job is done, he's no longer going to be on the radio."
According to the report, there is a 48-year-old defendant (with interim name suppression) who was not present at the time of the attack. This man, the court was told, harboured a years-long resentment against Hranek Singh as the popular Kiwi radio host was vocal against the Khalistan.

Also Read

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

NIA arrests close aide of foreign operatives of pro-Khalistan terrorists

National Herald probe: ED attaches Rs 752 cr assets of Cong-linked firms

India-Canada row: Hardeep Singh Nijjar not religious figure but terrorist

Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack

Donald Trump denied immunity against US election subversion charges

US Navy, UK, Oz to test AI to help crews track Chinese subs in the Pacific

South Korea launches military spy satellite amid threats from North Korea

Russian President Putin signs new decree to boost troop numbers by 170,000

Want to thank PM Modi for helping Africa become G20 member: Kenya President

"Harnek Singh told the courtroom that his opinions regarding Sikhism probably fall more along the liberal end of the spectrum while the majority of his critics were more on the fundamentalist or conservative side," as reported by The Australia Today.
In a victim impact statement read aloud by prosecutors, Harnek Singh described the ongoing fear his family faces, "My family faces fear each day when the sun goes down." He expressed gratitude to the New Zealand justice system for ensuring that "no one is above the law, not even religion."
Harnek Singh addressed the defendants directly, stating, "You came to kill me. You tried to silence me. You wanted to send a chilling message to all those who express their disagreement with your unorthodox religious views. But you failed."
He continued, "I will continue to express my opinions and beliefs as I always have. The only chilling message you have managed to send is to people with the same views and opinion as yours that actions have consequences and that in a country like New Zealand, the law does not bend for you if your wrongful acts are in the name of God."
Harnek Singh's words resonated with the judge and he repeated them as he sentenced the defendant, The Australia Today reported, citing NZ Herald.
The 48-year-old mastermind behind the attack received a sentence of 13-and-a-half years, with a minimum period of imprisonment of nine years before parole eligibility. Sarvjeet Sidhu was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years' imprisonment, while Sukhpreet Singh received six months of home detention.
Notably, two men, Jagraj Singh and Gurbinder Singh, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, while two others, Jobanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh Sandhu, await sentencing early next year for their involvement in the attempted murder of Harnek Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Khalistan movement New Zealand Radio

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 09:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon