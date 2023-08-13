Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene

Khalistan posters target Indian diplomats in Canada

Representative image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported.
The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada.
"#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists - bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community," Australia Today said on Twitter.
The posters shared by Australia Today, read "Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination".
The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.
The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene.

Also Read

Snakes in backyard: Indian-origin MP in Canada slams Khalistani posters

NIA arrests close aide of foreign operatives of pro-Khalistan terrorists

Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack

Indians in Canada wave Tricolour to counter pro-Khalistani protesters

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on run, will be arrested soon: Police

US recognises India's enormous intellectual capital: Policy expert Sowle

Data ground-rules: India's new Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Independence Day long weekend: Tourists make beeline for Rajasthan

Nuh incident: 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits to be held in Palwal

Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations

The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year.
Meanwhile, this is not the first such attack on Hindu temple in Canada. Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists. Several incidents were also recorded this year itself.
In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario.
Earlier in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.
In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Canada Hindu temples Khalistan movement Khalistan issue

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon